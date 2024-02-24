Boston College Men's Hockey blows out Vermont 7-1





The Boston College men's hockey team started their weekend strong, defeating Vermont 7-1 in the first game of a two-game series. The Eagles looked a bit sloppy initially, but used a dominant second period to turn a close game into a blowout in no time. BC got contributions from across the lineup on Friday night, with six different players scoring goals as the team won its fifth straight game and continued to look impressive as the regular season comes to a close. The two teams traded empty power plays early, with BC shutting down two Vermont man-advantage chances before being blown out on one of their own. However, the Eagles got on the board just seconds after their power play ended, as Lukas Gustafsson picked up a rebound off a Mike Posma shot and fired a wrist shot for his third goal of the season. That was the only goal we saw in the first period, as BC hit a post and fell just short of some big chances throughout the period, but had to settle for a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play. Cutter Gauthier doubled the Eagles' lead with a power-play goal just under seven minutes into the second period. BC had looked a little sloppy on the man advantage before the goal, but a big hit from Ryan Leonard in the defensive zone got them into the transition zone and a great pass from Will Smith and Gabe Perreault left Gauthier with a wide open net and he did the rest for his team's best 27th goal of the season. He scored his 28th of the season and second of the night on another power play just a few minutes later, this one coming from a slightly more structured lineup as he fired a deadly wrist shot after extended zone time from the top unit. Jacob Bengtsson made it 4-0 just seconds later when he kicked in a rebound into the crease, making the match look like a blowout. A few shifts later they kept rolling with another goal, this one coming when an attempted cross-ice pass from Oskar Jellvik was interrupted and landed right on Andre Gasseau's stick in the low slot. Gasseau made no mistake and achieved his tenth of the season. Vermont got a goal back soon after to make it a 5-1 score, but that was as close as they got in the second as the Eagles took a four-goal lead into the final period. Gabe Perreault restored BC's five-goal lead just 19 seconds into the third, tapping the puck into a wide-open net after a great individual effort by Will Smith to win a puck battle and make a pass while on the ice fell. Aidan Hreschuk started the fun about halfway through the period, when his wrist shot off the backboard managed to weave through the Vermont goalie and barely trickle over the line to close the score at 7-1. That's five in a row for BC, who has responded very well after dropping a tough game to BU in the opening round of the Beanpot. The win means they remain atop the Hockey East rankings and the Pairwise rankings as they now only have four games left on their schedule. One of those games is tomorrow night when they close out the weekend by hosting Vermont again as they go for the series sweep.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/2/23/24081691/boston-college-mens-hockey-blows-out-vermont-7-1-cutter-gauthier-gabe-perreault-lukas-gustafsson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos