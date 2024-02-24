Sports
The lucrative Women's Premier League is changing the cricket landscape
Australia, the best team in the world, had extra motivation to beat South Africa with plenty of time to spare in a rare women's Test match played last week.
In a largely one-sided first red-ball match between the cricketing powerhouses, South Africa had finally put up some resistance on day three on the iconic WACA pitch. There was no threat of the result being anything other than an Australian victory, but as play stretched into the afternoon an early finish in the four-day competition was suddenly in jeopardy.
It wasn't about having an extra day to celebrate, but more about the fact that tired Australian players were desperate for just a little bit of time before most of their players flew to India for the second edition of the Women's Premier. League entry on February 23.
A relieved Australia wrapped up the match with a day to spare as many of their stars flew home to cherish their time at home before heading to India for a tournament that is revolutionizing women's cricket.

The WPL is being hailed as a game-changer for women's cricket, with top players earning $400,000 for a tournament that lasts just three weeks and the first edition of which was played last year.
Cricket powerhouse India is finally entering women's football after decades of a slow start, with pioneering nations Australia and England flying the flag. But for women's cricket to truly come to the forefront of the sport, it took India's considerable heft, financial strength and legion of fans to get behind it.
The development of the WPL, following in the footsteps of the men's money-grubbing counterpart, the Indian Premier League, has signaled India's willingness to embrace women's cricket.
There has been serious investment in the WPL, whose five teams have raised $572 million thanks to Viacom 18, which spent $116 million for the media rights over the next five years. The value per game is approximately $1 million.
Like the issues surrounding men's cricket, this means the WPL will dominate the international cricket calendar as players look for big paycheques. Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the financial winner of December's WPL auction after being snapped up for $240,000 by runners-up Delhi Capitals last season.
It looks like a worthwhile investment from Delhi, with Sutherland making history against South Africa by becoming the youngest Test player to score a double century. But one wonders how many more Tests she will play given the lack of appetite among countries to play Test cricket, which is expensive and unpopular in some countries.
New Zealand, the only country to have won a Women's World Cup apart from Australia and England, has not played a Test match in 20 years.
Even the big countries don't play often. Australian captain Alyssa Healy has played just nine Tests since her debut in 2011 and has only two Test matches scheduled in the next 12 months.
With the WPL certain to expand and other T20 franchise leagues possibly inevitably emerging – could a women's equivalent of US Major League Cricket be on the horizon? – it just means the future of women's Test cricket is in shambles.
'I can sit here and safely say that we want more [Tests]Healy said. “We would like to play more and we would like to have the opportunity to play as much as possible.”
But that WACA Test match suddenly feels like a long time ago as Healy prepares to lead UP Warriorz in the WPL, with the tournament set to attract big crowds and plenty of media attention.
Women's cricket is undergoing a changing landscape, offering financial rewards and plenty of opportunities. Just not at test level.
