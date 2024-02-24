Newtown-New Fairfield Hockey program competes on the ice

The Newtown-New Fairfield (NNF) cooperative hockey team took on the Joel Barlow-Weston-Abbott Tech (JBWA) cooperative at Danbury Ice Arena on Valentine's Day and what seemed to be another solid effort that would end with a W turned into a disappointing finish for the Nighthawks, who fell 5-2.

The Hawks controlled the flow of the game for most of two-plus periods. Ashton Albert got on the board in the first period with a laser shot that he stepped into at the top of the circle after a feed from Jack Albano, while Jack Meade picked up the secondary assist. The second period saw Blake Ballard extend that lead by taking a low-to-high feed from Luca Moura and firing one high into the net. The goal came on a power play. Sebastian Cillia picked up the secondary assist on the play. Goalkeeper Garrett McCollam made key saves, including one on a breakaway.

The third period saw more of the same in the first five minutes, with JBWA suddenly gaining some confidence and the Hawks losing momentum. In a game that was important to the Hawks for placement in the Division III State Tournament, it was more important to the Falcons as they tried to advance and qualify for the tournament. As an added incentive, this game represented the annual Wounded Warrior fundraiser and bragging rights for the winning team.

JBWA got on the board with about nine minutes left when the Hawks played poorly on a rush to their own end, crashing low into one side of the ice and leaving the trailing Falcon player wide open to get a high blocker -side on McCollam to zip to cut the lead in half. The suddenly energized JBWA side was like a freight train at high speed as the Falcons quickly got an equalizer with gritty work on the corner boards and a tap in from the goal mouth as the Hawk defender lost control of the JBWA forward and his hold to to be released.

The match remained tied at 2-2 as NNF regained some composure, but then made an even bigger mistake in the final 2:30 of the match. A rough call during play for a loose puck was assessed to the Hawks and aggravated with a delay of game call when a Hawk player shot the puck across the ice in frustration. The ensuing 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 power play resulted in a tip-in goal after a heavy point shot and a high riser that used a screen, as the Hawk defender failed to gain an edge on the onrushing player.

What was a likely victory suddenly became a huge loss. JBWA added an empty net goal in the final seconds for the final score.

Several players fought hard in the match, including Ryan Anderson, Ballard, Attila Balla and Cilia. McCollam recorded 26 saves on 30 shots in the game as the Hawks moved to 12-6 overall and remained in the top five in the state D-III standings.

The final away game of the regular season was played on February 17 in Norwalk against the Norwalk-McMahon cooperative. The team that qualified for both the league and state playoffs was looking to increase its point total and maintain a top five spot. Unfortunately for the Hawks, a slow start allowed another two points to slip through their mitts in a 6-2 defeat as the team looks to be heading into postseason form with just one game remaining.

NorMac jumped up and grabbed a loose puck in front of a zone entry and sailed up the middle and chipped one past senior goalie Max Browne. Shortly afterwards, NorMac got another from Browne who came in from an odd man-rush and caught it just inside the far post. NorMac employed the strategy of hanging a player in the neutral zone all evening, which frustrated the Hawks as they had to keep a player deep to prevent clean breakaways, thwarting the offensive effort.

The Hawks mounted a comeback when Anderson and Quinn Harris hit the net after Ballard's initial shot. It was Harris who was credited with the goal from a rebound and reduced the deficit to one. Captain Alex Schmidt even got the team a rebound after Jared Ku, along with Albano, rewarded the hard work. The period ended tied at two, but there was no real spark to be seen from the Hawks, coaches said.

NorMac took a two-goal lead in the second. The third goal came from close range and the fourth came from the goal line from the corner. Coach Paul Esposito wanted to shake things up in the final period and juggled lines and combinations, switching goalkeepers for the sake of changes, hoping that this would spark the group, although the NNF's play put Browne in difficult situations, coaches said. The trick seemed to work for a while with more inspired play and attacking pressure, but the Hawks couldn't find the shots needed to get one off the NorMac goalkeeper. As the period progressed and time began to run out, the Hawks found themselves in pursuit and were called for a slash on a stick check. The ensuing power play led to a goal on a third chance. The final goal conceded also came on the power play, this time with the Hawks trailing by two.

Browne and McCollam in particular stood tall in the pipes, despite being besieged at times in the evening. Browne recorded 15 saves on 19 shots and McCollam six stops on eight shots, but had plenty of excitement in front of the crease throughout.

The final game of the regular season will be played at home at Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, February 24 at 3:00 PM against a strong D-II opponent in Amity of Woodbridge.

The JV squad took on both Ridgefield and New Milford this past week, splitting the matches. On February 12, the team played Ridgefield looking for revenge for an early season 7-4 loss, but fell 7-0. The Ridgefield group has an unusually large squad of about 23 JV players, while the Hawks typically play with twelve players, and that was evident in this game. The Hawks managed to stay competitive until about the halfway mark when Ridgefield scored three quick points to take a 4-0 lead and then cruised to the easy win. If there was anything positive to take from this match, it was Carter Bisson's play in the net, who stopped 33 of 40 shots on target which ranked high in terms of effort.

On February 15, the JV group returned to the ice to take on New Milford for the first time this season in what proved to be an even match. The two teams battled each other and remained tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation. The match was sent to an agreed five-minute extra period and it was the Hawks who won 4–3, marking the second time this season that the team had the upper hand in the extra session. The first period started with great back-and-forth play before New Milford opened the door by beating sophomore goaltender Bisson from close range after a turnover in the young Hawks' zone.

In the second period, it was the NNF squad that got revenge as Colby Cheneski took a New Milford clear and ran in from the faceoff circle, picking a corner kick to tie the game at one. Balla then scored from the corner to give the boys the lead for the first time in the match, while he rang one just inside the post a few minutes later. The play was made after a nice keep on the blueline by Antonio DiBiase who picked up the assist. The period ended with NNF leading by one and also winning the shots in the goal battle 20-17.

In the third period both teams turned up the heat, with the Green Wave even hitting the wall with a quick rush and a great individual effort Bisson secured the tie. Albano quickly recovered one goal pad, picked up a puck in the defensive end and went coast to coast, firing one from just inside the blue line as he entered the zone and lofted the shot over the New Milford goalie. New Milford continued to apply pressure and regained control of the game to tie what the NNF coaches determined was a non-call as Cheneski tripped in the zone, leading to a turnover that allowed a New Milford forward to score a tap-in to to tie up the match. at 3-3.

In overtime, the Hawks buzzed the New Milford net with several quality chances, but were hampered by solid goal-scoring and a bit of luck. That luck finally ended when Cheneski got one from the point and made a perfect shot from the goaltender's far path, allowing Jack Meade to play the rebound and easily deposit the cookie into the basket for the win. The Hawks defeated New Milford 3928. Bisson made some big saves throughout and finished the day with 25 stops. The JV Hawks are at 2-3-3 with two games remaining.

Attila Balla competes for the Newtown-New Fairfield squad. Wendi McCabe photos

Blake Ballard tries to find some open ice during the play action.

Goaltender Garrett McCollam makes a glove save as he managed to track the puck through traffic.

Ashton Albert looks back at the puck as he skates into position.