Sports
China beats South Korea to reach the men's final of the table tennis team world
BUSAN China withstood immense pressure from hosts South Korea to emerge victorious in an all-out thriller on February 24, moving one win away from clinching their 11th straight men's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.
In the semi-final that lasted more than three hours, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong took two wins and rescued China from the brink of defeat, while Wang Chuqin made up for his opening loss with a straight win in the decider. -up when the Chinese won 3-2.
To be able to achieve two victories, I am happy because I have proven my qualities, Fan told Chinese media, adding that the victory was important for every member of the team because of the hard work during the preparations.
Amid the loud cheers from the crowd at the packed Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Wang stepped up to the table first and faced off against Jang Woo-jin, the highest-ranked player in the South Korean squad.
Fueled by support from the home crowd, 14th-place Jang raced one game ahead at 11-7, but Wang took eight points in a row on his way to an 11-2 win in the second game to restore parity.
Trailing 1-4 in the third game, Wang went neck-and-neck with his rival for a 11-all draw before the home side scored two straight points to prevail.
Faced with a 1-4 deficit in the fourth game, Wang called a timeout, and Jang thwarted the comeback of the world number 2, who fell 11-6 as it marked the first drop set for the reigning champions in the Busan event.
Fan was the next to take the field, with 18th seed Lim Jong-hoon across the table. Fan went 7-4 ahead in the opening game, but Lim leveled it at 7-all, before Fan kept his cool and won the game 11-8.
China's top-ranked paddler had a perfect winning record in his previous four meetings with Lim, and he gained the upper hand in their clash, winning 11-6, 11-8 in the next two matches, leaving his side level on the scoreboard came up.
In the third set, the two sides turned to their veterans.
South Korean Lee Sang-su, 33, took the initiative with an 11-7 victory in the first game. 35-year-old Olympic champion Ma Long, who had a 7-1 win-loss record in their head-to-head matches, soon tied the match at 11-4.
In a crucial third game, after the two players were tied at 10, Lee grabbed two late points to move ahead again.
Despite triumphing 11–6 in the fourth game to level the score again, Ma fell 11–4 in the deciding match as South Korea took a 2–1 lead.
When we stepped back onto the field, it was a battle between the two sides' best rowers, Fan and Jang.
With the defending champions' hopes of forcing the decider resting on his shoulders, Fan was up to the task and won 11-6, 11-7, 12-10, with both teams returning to even terms.
Wang then capped off China's nail-biting victory with an 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 victory against Lim.
“I'm grateful we're still alive,” Wang said. I made a lot of mistakes in the exciting atmosphere for the Korean team. After this match I will have to evaluate my performance.
Ma agreed that China felt pressure from South Korean fans but his team stood the test by overcoming it.
The final hurdle for the Chinese title defense on February 25 will be France or Chinese Taipei. XINHUA
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/china-edge-south-korea-to-reach-men-s-final-at-table-tennis-team-worlds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China beats South Korea to reach the men's final of the table tennis team world
- Kylie Jenner's Fashion Photo Proves Bodycon Will Never Go Out of Style
- Do you want to become enlightened? Meet Cynthia at MoMA
- Texas judges rule school districts can limit hair length on male students
- Donald Trump trolls President Joe Biden with video about elderly care facility
- Turkey develops stealth fighter after being excluded from F-35 program
- The actor calls on the French film industry to confront sexual abuse during the César ceremony live
- Facades+ returns to Washington DC on March 20th
- International Exposition of Franchise | May 30
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in kyiv
- Jokowi gives signal to stop social assistance amid rising rice prices
- US Treasury names Russian state-owned Sovcomflot, Russia's largest shipping company