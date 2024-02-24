China beats South Korea to reach the men's final of the table tennis team world

BUSAN China withstood immense pressure from hosts South Korea to emerge victorious in an all-out thriller on February 24, moving one win away from clinching their 11th straight men's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

In the semi-final that lasted more than three hours, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong took two wins and rescued China from the brink of defeat, while Wang Chuqin made up for his opening loss with a straight win in the decider. -up when the Chinese won 3-2.

To be able to achieve two victories, I am happy because I have proven my qualities, Fan told Chinese media, adding that the victory was important for every member of the team because of the hard work during the preparations.

Amid the loud cheers from the crowd at the packed Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Wang stepped up to the table first and faced off against Jang Woo-jin, the highest-ranked player in the South Korean squad.

Fueled by support from the home crowd, 14th-place Jang raced one game ahead at 11-7, but Wang took eight points in a row on his way to an 11-2 win in the second game to restore parity.

Trailing 1-4 in the third game, Wang went neck-and-neck with his rival for a 11-all draw before the home side scored two straight points to prevail.

Faced with a 1-4 deficit in the fourth game, Wang called a timeout, and Jang thwarted the comeback of the world number 2, who fell 11-6 as it marked the first drop set for the reigning champions in the Busan event.

Fan was the next to take the field, with 18th seed Lim Jong-hoon across the table. Fan went 7-4 ahead in the opening game, but Lim leveled it at 7-all, before Fan kept his cool and won the game 11-8.

China's top-ranked paddler had a perfect winning record in his previous four meetings with Lim, and he gained the upper hand in their clash, winning 11-6, 11-8 in the next two matches, leaving his side level on the scoreboard came up.

In the third set, the two sides turned to their veterans.

South Korean Lee Sang-su, 33, took the initiative with an 11-7 victory in the first game. 35-year-old Olympic champion Ma Long, who had a 7-1 win-loss record in their head-to-head matches, soon tied the match at 11-4.

In a crucial third game, after the two players were tied at 10, Lee grabbed two late points to move ahead again.

Despite triumphing 11–6 in the fourth game to level the score again, Ma fell 11–4 in the deciding match as South Korea took a 2–1 lead.

When we stepped back onto the field, it was a battle between the two sides' best rowers, Fan and Jang.

With the defending champions' hopes of forcing the decider resting on his shoulders, Fan was up to the task and won 11-6, 11-7, 12-10, with both teams returning to even terms.

Wang then capped off China's nail-biting victory with an 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 victory against Lim.

“I'm grateful we're still alive,” Wang said. I made a lot of mistakes in the exciting atmosphere for the Korean team. After this match I will have to evaluate my performance.

Ma agreed that China felt pressure from South Korean fans but his team stood the test by overcoming it.

The final hurdle for the Chinese title defense on February 25 will be France or Chinese Taipei. XINHUA