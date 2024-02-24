Sports
Paletti and Wilson highlight gold on day two of the Big Sky Indoor Championships
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nicola Paletti winning the heptathlon and Colby Wilsons The pole vault victory highlighted a busy day of action at the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at The Podium in Spokane, Washington.
Wilson set a new indoor Big Sky Championship meet record and Paletti joined the winner of Thursday's pentathlon Shelby Schweyen to become the first pair of Bobcat athletes in program history to win the conference's multi-event competitions.
Friday's full results, along with updated team point totals, can be viewed here.
Wilson already owned the Big Sky Conference record in the pole vault, but had not tasted a gold medal since winning the 2022 Big Sky indoor title until Friday, when the senior from Olympia, Washington cleared 17-06.25 (5.34 m) achieved victory. first place on the podium.
Earlier in the day, Paletti powered through the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run to take gold in the men's heptathlon, scoring 5,353 points. The junior from Bolzano, Italy, is the first Bobcat Big Sky indoor heptathlon champion since 2017.
“Nicola and Colby both performed so well under the pressure of being favorites in their events, which can be very difficult,” said Dale Kennedy, Director of Track and Field Lyle Weese said. “They were both composed, and that was great to see.”
With six events scored on day two of the conference championships, the Montana State men are in second place (47 points), behind national No. 1 Northern Arizona (74 points) and ahead of third-place Weber State (30, 5 points).
The Montana State women enter Saturday in third place with 32 points, behind Weber State (36 points) and national No. 31 Northern Arizona (58 points).
11 of the total 17 events have a final on Saturday, with the action kicking off at 10am PT/11am MT with the men's high jump and continuing on the track at 11am PT/12pm MT with the women's mile.
The entire final day of competition in the conference championships will be streamed on ESPN+, with live results available here. A full schedule of events can be found here.
“In any athletic competition there are always highs and lows and we certainly had some of that today, as always,” Weese said. “But some people really stepped up their game today. The track events were highlighted by four women qualifying for the 400m final, three women qualifying for the 800m final, two women qualifying for the 200m final, and two men who qualified for the 400m final.”
Other track highlights included second place in both the men's and women's medley relays.
The women's team of Ava Weems, Jadyn Van Dyken, Mya DubeAnd Kendra Lusk Northern Arizona pushed throughout the race, crossing the line in 11:41.10 and moving into third place in event program history.
The men's team of Sam them, Sean Jackson, Levi TaylorAnd Rob McManus also finished second, recording a time of 9:50.22, which placed him seventh all-time in program history.
Ben Perrin came third in a competitive men's 5,000 meters to earn a bronze medal on the podium, while teammates Matthew Richtman (9th) and Owen Smith (10th) found spots in the top ten.
In the women's 5,000 meters, graduate transfer Kyla Christopher-Moody finished fifth and junior Grace Gilbreth set a personal best on his way to seventh place.
Ryan McCartney contributed four points to the team total with an impressive fifth-place finish in the men's weight throw, posting a personal best of 59-11.00.
Lot Nkeonye also placed in the top five and placed fifth in the men's long jump with a jump of 23-03.50.
Kyle Yonker had the best match of his career in the pole vault pit, recording a personal best of 16-06.50 to finish fourth, giving the Bobcats 15 combined points in the event to add to the ten from Wilson's victory.
Jayden Smith placed sixth in the women's high jump, scoring 5-3.00.
Hailey Coey And Taylor Brisendine picked up points in the women's long jump, with Coey finishing sixth and Brisendine seventh.
THE REPORT
“Tomorrow we must take advantage of the opportunities we have earned today and throughout the season to be in the final,” Weese said. “Compete with courage, confidence and composure to bring out our best performance.”
NEXT ONE
Montana State concludes competition at the 2024 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at The Podium in Spokane, Washington.
11 of the 17 events will have a final on Saturday, with all the action streaming live on ESPN+. Live results are available here and a full event schedule can be viewed here.
Saturday's competition begins at 10 a.m. PT/11 a.m. MT with the men's high jump and continues on the track at 11 a.m. PT/12 a.m. MT with the women's mile.
