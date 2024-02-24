Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Font size
UPDATES for stubs
Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Saturday:
England 1st innings (overnight 302-7, J. Root 106, O. Robinson 31)
Z. Crawleyb Diep 42
B. Duckettc Jurel b Deep 11
O. Popelbw b Diep 0
J. Wortel not from 122
J. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38
B. Stokeslbw b Jadeja 3
B. Foakes c Jadeja b Siraj 47
T. Hartley and Siraj 13
O. Robinson v Jurel and Jadeja 58
S. Bashir c Patidar b Jadeja 0
J. Andersonlbw b Jadeja 0
Extras (b5, lb9, nb5) 19
Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 353
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Duckett), 2-47 (Pope), 3-57 (Crawley), 4-109 (Bairstow), 5-112 (Stokes), 6-225 (Foakes), 7-245 ( Hartley), 8-347 (Robinson), 9-349 (Bashir), 10-353 (Anderson)
Bowling: Siraj 18-3-78-2, deep 19-0-83-3 (nb4), Jadeja 32.5-7-67-4 (nb1), Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep 12-4-22 -0, Jaiswal 1-0-6-0
India 1st innings
Y. Jaiswal b Bashir 73
R. Sharmac Foakes and Anderson 2
S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38
R. Patidarlbw b Bashir 17
R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12
S. Khanc Root b Hartley 14
D. Jurel not out 30
R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1
K. Yadav not out of 17
Extras (b8, lb4, nb3) 15
Total (7 wickets, 73 overs) 219
Still batting: A. Diep, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-4(Rohit),2-86(Gill),3-112(Patidar),4-130(Jadeja),5-161(Jaiswal),6-171(Sarfaraz), 7-177 ( Aswin)
Bowling: Anderson 12-4-36-1, Robinson 9-0-39-0 (nb3), Bashir, 32-4-84-4, Hartley 19-5-47-2, Root 1-0-1-0
Throw: England
Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV referee: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
episode