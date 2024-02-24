Gosselin lifts Clarkson past No. 11 men's hockey and breaks undefeated streak

Next game: at St. Lawrence University 24/2/2024 | 19:00 ESPN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) February 24 (Sat) / 7pm bee St. Lawrence University History

POTSDAM, N.Y. Mathieu Gosselin scored the tying goal with 26.5 seconds left in regulation time before scoring the game winner with 58.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Clarkson to a 4-3 victory over Friday at Cheel Arena number 11 on Cornell's rankings was lifted. night.

The setback for Cornell (16-5-5, 11-5-3 ECAC Hockey) ended the program's 14-game undefeated streak, marking the team's first loss since Dec. 2 at home to Colgate.

Gosselin, who has scored game-winning overtime goals in the Golden Knights' last two games, was one of three Clarkson players with multi-point efforts. Ryan Richardson had a two-assist night and Ayrton Martino added a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (16-14-1, 10-8-1 ECAC Hockey).

Sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft scored two power play goals and senior forward Gabriel Seger added three assists in the setback for the Big Red (16-5-5, 11-5-3 ECAC Hockey).

By earning its point with the overtime loss, Cornell has officially clinched a top-four seed in the 2024 ECAC Hockey Championship and will host the quarterfinals at Lynah Rink from March 15-17. It marks the seventh consecutive year that Cornell has finished in the top four in the ECAC Hockey Championship, the conference's longest active streak with 12 teams.

Between the pipes, junior goalkeeper Ian Shane made 21 saves for Cornell, while his counterpart, Austin Roden, pushed aside 19 shots for Clarkson.

Cornell had to kill a pair of penalties in the first period, including a five-minute major for boarding. The Big Red stopped all five shots on goal during the Golden Knights' seven minutes of power play time.

Clarkson scored the opening goal in the second period when Ryan Taylor caught Cornell off guard with a quick snap from the right faceoff circle.

The Big Red responded quickly, scoring less than two minutes later to tie the game again. Penney took advantage of a rebound on the threshold of the goal area to beat Roden and give Cornell its first goal of the evening.

Martino pounced on a loose rebound after Shane made a blocker save on Tristan Sarsland, giving the Golden Knights the lead back with less than four minutes left in the middle stanza.

A late penalty from Clarkson allowed Cornell to tie the game with 25 seconds left in the second period, when Seger and freshman defenseman made a sharp pass Ben Robertson led to a one-time shot from Bancroft on the edge of the crease.

Bancroft scored his second power-play goal in less than three minutes, giving Cornell a 3-2 lead early in the third period with a quick wrist shot after a quick toe-drag deke.

Clarkson scored an extra attacker goal with 26.5 seconds left to force overtime. Gosselin deflected an Anthony Romano pass from the right faceoff circle off the shaft of his stick as he was tied up with a Cornell defender in the Cornell crease.

In overtime, an aggressive Clarkson forecheck led to a turnover in the Cornell defensive zone, allowing Richardson to set up Gosselin for a one-timer from the right faceoff circle to give the Golden Knights the overtime win.

Friday marked the 151st meeting between the Empire State rivals. Cornell's record now stands at 73-59-19 against Clarkson after having its three-game win streak snapped against the Golden Knights.

Bancroft's two power-play goals marked the first time a Cornell player has scored multiple goals with the man advantage since then Max Andreev (two in St. Lawrence on November 11, 2022). The pair of power play goals in 2:50 was the fastest pair by the same Big Red player since defenseman Nick D'Agostino on November 11, 2011 against Harvard (0:56).

Seger's three-assist night was his second of the year, making him the first Cornell player to record multiple three-assist games in a season since Brenden Locke in 2017-18. He is the fourth player since 2005-06 to record multiple three-assist games in a season, joining Blake Gallagher (three in 2006-07), Dustin Mowrey (twice in 2013-14) and Locke.

With his primary assist on Penney's goal in the second period, freshman defenseman Ben Robertson recorded his 15th assist, moving him to fourth place for most assists by a Cornell freshman defenseman. Robertson also increased his season point total to 18, tying D'Agostino for the fourth-most points by a freshman blueliner in program history.

MOST ASSISTED BY A FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Cornell program history (since 1975-76)

19, Chris Norton (1984-1985)

18, Bruce Frauley (1987-1988)

16, Mark McRae (1999-00)

15, Ben Robertson (2023-24)

MOST POINTS BY A FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Cornell program history (since 1975-76)

23, Chris Norton (4-1923 and 1984-85)

21, Mark McRae (5-1621 in 1999-00)

19, Bruce Frauley (1-1819 and 1987-88)

18, Nick D'Agostino (4-1418 in 2009-2010)

15, Ben Robertson (3-1518 in 2023-24)

Junior defender Tim Rego blocked a team-high six shots, which was the most by a Big Red player since then Malinsky himself also had six blocks against Quinnipiac on February 25, 2022.

NEXT ONE

Cornell travels south on Route 11, where it will play St. Lawrence (10-17-4, 8-9-2 ECAC Hockey) Saturday night at Appleton Arena in Canton. Puck drop between the Big Red and Saints is scheduled for 7 p.m. Game action will air on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, whcuradio.com)

St. Lawrence is coming off a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Colgate on Friday. The Raiders opened a 3–0 lead early in the second period, but the Saints responded with one goal in the second and two in the third to force overtime. Tyler Cristall notched his second goal of the night when he scored the game winner 40 seconds into overtime.