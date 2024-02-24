A perfect 10 and season highs propel #4 Red Rocks past Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY Fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics returned to the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday night and defeated the Stanford University Cardinal 198.075-196.625. The Red Rocks surpassed the 198-point mark for the first time this season and for the first time since the NCAA semifinals a year ago.

The Red Rocks would end the night with a bang, posting their highest score on floor with a 49.700. Highlight of the evening was Grace McCallums 10.0 perfect score on floor, the first of her career, and the first 10 on floor for the Red Rocks since MyKayla Skinner's routine at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships.

Camie Winger matched her career-high with a jump of 9.950 in first place for the Red Rocks. With the first score of the night, Winger would hang on for her second event win of her career and season on apparatus. Ella Zirbes feeling the home crowd, she posted her first vault score of 9.9+ this season, which marked a career-high score of 9.925. Ashley Glynn And Jaedyn Rucker each added jumps of 9.850 in the back half of the lineup for Utah. Makenna Smith contributed a vault of 9,825. Jaylene Gilstrap rounded out the Utah vault rotation, posting the second 9.825 for the Red Rocks.

During the first rotation, Utah maintained a .100 lead over Stanford, 49.400-49.300. This was the highest vault score the Red Rocks have achieved since their last home meet, when they scored a 49.525 against Oregon State.

Smith shot a jolt of excitement into the Huntsman Center with her opening performance on the bars, opening with a career and season high of 9.975. She would set a standard that would not be surpassed and hold on for the first bar win of her career. Zirbes brought the energy back with her routine, in third place of the rotation, earning the second 9.9+ of the rotation and capturing her second career and season high of the evening with a score of 9.925. Maile O'Keefe started her night on bars, securing the second 9.925 of the rotation for the Red Rocks. Grace McCallum And Alani Sabado brought home the final two routines for Utah as McCallum scored a 9.800 and Sabado added a 9.825. Abby Paulson made her season debut on beam and earned a score of 9.775.

With a score of 49.450 on beam in the second rotation, with the Cardinal scoring 48.925 on vault, Utah extended their lead over Stanford, 98.850-98.225.

With the shakeup of the ball lineup, McCallum posted a new season high with a score of 9.975, ranking third in the lineup for the Red Rocks. Paulson has been the definition of consistency for Utah on beam and floor this season, adding the evening's second straight score of 9.975 on beam for Utah. This was Paulson's seventh straight meet with a score of 9.9+ and her fourth meet of 9.95+. Maile O'Keefe added the third straight 9,975 for the Utah rotation. Smith was a comfortable opener, taking the lead from Morgan as the Red Rocks moved to beam and posted a 9.825. Elizabeth Gantner made her Huntsman debut and scored a 9.775 on beam. Winger made her Red Rocks beam debut and set her season and career high at 9.750.

After three events, Utah extended their lead to more than a full point, 148.375-147.275. After a score of 49.525 on beam, the Red Rocks exceeded the 49.500+ mark for the third time this season.

McCallum made it to about the top of the Huntsman Center, earning her first perfect 10.0 on floor. This was the first 10.0 on the floor at the Huntsman Center since MaKenna Merrell-Giles hosted Georgia in 2018. In just her third floor appearance of the season and her first in front of the home crowd, Zirbes once again posted a new career-high with a score of 9.950 with the second performance of the rotation. Paulson got the Red Rocks lineup started on the floor, opening the rotation with her sixth 9.9+ score this season, with a score of 9.925. O'Keefe finished the night with one final 9.925 for the Red Rocks, marking her sixth 9.9+ score of the season. Gilstrap added a 9.900 in the middle of the lineup for the Utah rotation, with Jaedyn Rucker adding a score of 9.825.

The Red Rocks' home stint will be short-lived as they return to road action on Saturday, March 2, heading to the University of California. The Pac-12 showdown between the Utes and Bears kicks off at 3:00 PM MT. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pac-12 Insider.