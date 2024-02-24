Kenyan cricket legend Karim is delighted with his Masters World Cup performance





Kenyan cricket legend Aasif Karim is happy with his performance in the ongoing 2024 International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over 60s World Cup in Chennai City, India. The 60-year-old former Kenyan captain has been impressive for the Rest of the World team in all four matches they have played in the 12-team tournament that concluded last Sunday. He is the only Kenyan invited to the tournament organized by the Veterans India Foundation.





The Rest of the World team consists of former top cricketers from around the world who were unable to form a full squad with their countrymen for the tournament. The other teams participating in the competition are India, Canada, England, New Zealand, South Africa, United States of America, Zimbabwe, Australia, Sri Lanka, Wales and West Indies. I am having a great time playing cricket at the Over-60 World Cup for the Rest of the World Team, said Karim, who represented Kenya at three International Cricket Council World Cups in 1996 (vice-captain), 1999 (captain) and 2003. There is a great camaraderie in the team, I am making new friends and meeting different players I have played with over the years from different countries, especially when we played at the Associate Trophy tournament. I am extremely happy and satisfied with the performance so far, especially playing in a competitive tournament after twenty years and playing against different countries. Friday was Karim's big day as he was named man-of-the-match in their seven-wicket win over India in Group B. It was the Rest of the World team's first win in the tournament, with Karim impressing with 82 runs off 74 balls, including 15 fours. Batting first after winning the toss, India set a target of 300 runs for the loss of four wickets in 45.0 overs of their innings. In reply, the Rest of the World team topped the day with 301 runs for the loss of three wickets in 41.3 overs of their innings. While Rest of the World opening batsman Tbennett was the match's top scorer with 137 runs from 108 balls, including 24 fours, the man-of-the-match gong went to Karim as he also took three wickets in nine overs, where he conceded 34. runs. On Thursday, Karim received two awards thanks to his impressive performance in their 32-point loss to Wales. With 50 runs off 57 balls, six fours and one wicket to his name, the former Kenyan captain received a fighter of the match award and a special award from the Wales team. With 205 runs to his name, Karim is the fifth batsman in the tournament. West Indies' Deonarine Dayal tops the charts with 262 runs. In their opening Group B match against the West Indies last Sunday, Karim scored 50 runs off 71 balls, including five fours. He also took one wicket in nine overs, where he earned a maiden, but conceded 34 runs. However, that performance was not enough to lead them to victory as they lost to West Indies by three wickets. The Rest of the World team batted after losing the toss and posted 192 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 45 overs of their innings. West Indies successfully chased down the target, hitting 15 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 37.3 overs of their innings. Tbennett top scored with 53 runs from 59 balls, including eight fours. On Tuesday against Australia, Karim delivered 21 runs from 25 balls, including four fours. But again, it wasn't enough to guide his side to victory as they lost by four wickets. After winning the toss, the Rest of the World team set a target of 161 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 45 overs of their innings. Australia smashed 162 runs for the loss of six wickets in 35 overs of their innings. Karim admitted that since he has not been used to playing for a long time, his body needs to be well stretched and hydrated. As part of his preparation for the tournament, Karim hired a fitness trainer to help him reach maximum fitness levels. Karim is remembered for his heroics for Kenya against Australia in the 2003 World Cup, which was co-hosted by Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. While Kenya lost to Australia by five wickets, Karim earned the man-of-the-match award after shining with three wickets in 8.2 overs, earning six maidens and conceding just seven runs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/cricket/kenya-cricket-legend-karim-elated-by-masters-world-cup-exploits-4535746 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos