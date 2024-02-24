EKU Men's Tennis looks to extend its winning streak at Ball State





MUNCIE, Ind. The Eastern Kentucky University men's tennis team (12-3, 0-0 ASUN) looks to extend its 10-match winning streak at Ball State (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cardinal Creek Tennis Center . THE COLONELS The Colonels enter the game with a 12-3 record, winning their tenth straight game against North Dakota 6-1 on February 18. EKU has the longest winning streak since 2010 and has the best record to start the season. since 2011. The Maroon and White are led by Moritz Mayer , who has an 11-4 mark in singles this season. He defeated Miguel Perez Pena of Georgia on January 22 in singles, the No. 43 singles player in the country, as it was the highest-ranked singles win in program history. The product from Eutingen, Germany, won the ASUN Men's Tennis Player of the Week twice. Evzen Holis won the ASUN Men's Tennis Player of the Week on February 14, as he has an 8-4 record in singles on the top two courts. Paul-Antoine Brazet has won seven straight singles matches, with a total of nine on the season. Fernando Bulnes And J. Anurag Reddy each have seven singles wins. Bulnes and Holis are the leading doubles duo as they hold a 7-3 lead from the top two spots in the lineup. Kristoffer steel fire has a team-high eight doubles victories from third place and has won six consecutive doubles matches. The Colonels have won the doubles point in nine of their last 10 matches. SCOUTING BALL STATE Ball State enters the match with a mark of 5-3, having defeated IUPUI by a score of 7-0 on Feb. 16. The Cardinals and Colonels defeated two common opponents this season, including Butler and Xavier. Ball State leads the all-time series 3-1 against EKU with the last game coming in 2007 where the Cardinals won 6-1. follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU Tennis on Instagram (@tennis.eku),@EKUTennis), and Facebook (EKU Tennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekusports.com/news/2024/2/24/mens-tennis-eku-mens-tennis-looks-to-extend-winning-streak-at-ball-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos