Ranchi weather update: Will rain help Indian cricket team steal a draw in 4th IND vs ENG Test? | Cricket news





Entering the Third Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India were the heavy favorites to win the series but a great ton from Joe Root and an inspired bowling performance from young Shoaib Bashir has left the hosts trailing after Day of 134 runs. 2. In India, it is not common for teams to come from behind. With the pitch crumbling with every session, it would be a monumental task for England to ask India to chase them. However, a ray of hope for India that could spare them the blushes is the weather forecast for Sunday (Day 3) and Tuesday (Day 5). According to the AccuWeather app, there will be a few showers in the afternoon on Sunday and on the last day a cloudy day is expected and a few showers in the afternoon. Showers are also forecast for day 4, but the app suggests this could be only in a few parts of Ranchi city. Unless a dramatic batting effort from Dhruv Jurel with the remaining lower order batters would take India closer to England's first innings total of 353. India would be hoping that all the predicted showers would come true and give them a chance to draw the Test. Despite Yasashvi Jaiswal scoring his fourth consecutive half-century in the series, the rest of the batting order could not provide him with enough support, resulting in India ending the day at 219/7. The series currently stands at 2-1 after England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope's 196 helped them make the Test match out of an impossible situation. After swallowing a bitter pill in the opening Test, India made a comeback in the second match in Visakhapatnam by defeating the visitors by 106 runs. A comeback led by Jasprit Bumrah's heroics. The third Test in Rajkot was the first time India defeated England completely. The match looked to be in the balance after Day 2, thanks to Ben Duckett's back, but Yashasvi Jaiswal had other ideas. India took the lead in the series after beating England by a whopping 434 runs in Rajkot.

