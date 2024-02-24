UFL 2024: What you need to know about the revamped spring football league

The spring/alternate football industry is running out of original acronyms.

American football fans have seen the rise (and fall) of three different versions of the XFL. There have been two USFLs, two UFLs and one AAF. The remaining pieces were put together this winter and, after scanning the historic landscape, they revived “United Football League” as the name of the new venture.

The third UFL, this time equally owned by Fox Sports and the former investors of XFL 3.0, opens its training camp on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The eight teams will play a 10-week season with no byes starting March 30, and the league has a combination of advantages — strong financial support, multiple national broadcast partners and a mix of previous templates — that its predecessors did not.

“The right thing for spring football,” said Russ Brandon, CEO/President of the UFL, “is to have one focused league. And I think we all have a lot of confidence that this league will be around for a long time.”

Brandon, a longtime NFL executive with the Buffalo Bills, joined the XFL for the 2023 season and will lead the UFL's day-to-day operations. Former USFL front office chief Daryl Johnston is the executive vice president of football operations, and the eight coaches are an even mix from the 2023 USFL and XFL seasons.

“We're going to be a much, much more talented league with much more depth at the critical positions,” Johnston said. “I think our staff is going to get stronger. You take eight teams [in the USFL] and eight shifts [in the XFL] and can be combined into eight. You get the best of the players and the best of the coaches in the UFL family.”

Here's what you need to know about the UFL at the start of training camp:

How does the UFL training camp work?

All eight teams will report to the league's headquarters in Arlington and practice in surrounding facilities. Teams are given a roster of 75 men. Once the regular season begins, rosters will be reduced to 50 players per team.

Those Arlington-based facilities will continue to serve as practice sites during the period normal season. Teams will travel to their home markets only for games, as the XFL did in 2023.

What are those teams (and markets)?

The league consists of four former XFL teams and four from the USFL. The only overlapping market was Houston, where the UFL decided to rename the Houston franchise from USFL after the name of the XFL Houston team.

Here are the teams, their home stadiums and their head coaches:

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions (Protective Stadium, Skip Holtz)

Houston Roughnecks (Rice Stadium, Curtis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, John DeFilippo)

Michigan Panthers (Ford Field, Mike Nolan)

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades (Choctaw Stadium, Bob Stoops)

DC Defenders (Audi Field, Reggie Barlow)

San Antonio Brahmas (The Alamodome, Wade Phillips)

St. Louis Battlehawks (The Dome at America's Center, Anthony Becht)

What is the profile of a typical spring football player?

The AAF, XFL and USFL have sent hundreds of players to NFL tryouts, offseason workouts, training camp practices and/or regular season rosters. Some of them were still in the league through the 2023 season, including Donald Parham Jr. of Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Logan Woodside of Atlanta Falcons and KaVontae Turpin of Dallas Cowboys.

But Johnston said he was surprised at how many spring football players in the AAF, XFL and USFL don't necessarily have an NFL opportunity in sight.

“I expected the majority of our players [in past seasons] would be like, 'I need to get my chance to get back to the NFL,'” he said. “But you start to find that there are a lot of guys who are okay with their NFL window being closed, but they like the camaraderie of the locker room. They love the daily grind.

“… That's been the most inspiring thing for me: There are some guys in our league that just love the game and want to keep playing it as long as they can.”

Who are some of the players in the UFL?

There are a handful of players on UFL training camp rosters with NFL name recognition, including former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who has been assigned to St. Louis. The UFL also delved into the world of social media to sign YouTube star Donald De La Haye, also known as “Deestroyer,” who was a placekicker at UCF. He is assigned to San Antonio.

But there will be a lot of turnover in the coming weeks, and in general, leagues are viewed through the lens of their quarterback talent. To that end, the UFL has pursued a mix of spring league veterans and former NFL backups. The list includes AJ McCarron (St. Louis), Matt Corral (Birmingham), Danny Etling (Michigan), Case Cookus (Memphis) and Tom Flacco (San Antonio), brother of longtime NFL quarterback Joe Flacco. Quarterbacks from last season's XFL championship game, Luis Perez (Arlington) and Jordan Ta'amu (DC), will also return.

AJ McCarron returns for another stint in spring football after starring for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL last season. Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports

Some spring leagues have paid quarterbacks above grade level to attract bigger names, but as of last month, Johnston said the UFL had opted against that approach.

UFL players receive $5,500 per game week in accordance with their partnership with the United Football Players Association, a union the UFL has recognized and negotiated with.

“Our quarterbacks get paid the same as everyone else,” Johnston said. “The approach is to be fiscally responsible there. We've had some pushback from some of them, which is understandable because they can say that everyone knows how valuable this position is and how it should bring a higher salary.

“We are a start-up league trying to get our feet under us to be successful here and move forward for a number of years. There is a good argument for both sides. How do we deal with this situation in a way that is positive and good for both sides of the equation?…It's hard to thread that needle.”

Who controls the finances?

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks represents the interests of 50% of the UFL board, while the other half consists of members of the XFL 3.0 ownership group: Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners, Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson .

Fox Sports and Disney/ESPN are both broadcast partners. All 43 UFL games will air on ABC, Fox, ESPN, FS1 or ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app.

The season begins on March 30, with four teams (two from each conference) advancing to the playoffs, which begin on June 9. The UFL championship game will take place on June 16 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The opening week schedule (all times East):

Saturday March 30

Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades (1 p.m., Fox)

St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers (4:30 p.m., Fox)

Sunday March 31

DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (Noon, ESPN)

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m., ESPN)