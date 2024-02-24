Foreman Medals in Long Jump, Tigers Impress on Second Day of ACC Indoor Championship – Clemson Tigers Official Track and Field Site





BOSTON, Mass.– The Clemson Tigers shined on the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships as ten athletes secured their spot in Saturday's finals and Shantae Foreman received the silver medal in the women's long jump. In addition to the medal and second-place finish, Foreman was also crowned First Team All-ACC, as she is the second Tiger to earn this honor in Boston. So far this week, four athletes have earned All-ACC honors as Daniel Cope was named First Team, while Marie Forbes and Nia Christie were named Second Team All-ACC. Saturday's events begin at 11 a.m. with the men's triple jump, while the first track event begins at noon with the men's mile. The day ends with the men's 4×400 relay at 3:35 p.m. and the women's 4×400 relay at 4 p.m. Clemson will look to medal in all events and secure the ACC Championship title on both the men's and women's sides. The meeting will be broadcast on ACCNX. Meet highlights In the women's long jump, Shantae Foreman took home the silver medal and was named First Team All-ACC after jumping a new personal best of 6.37m to secure second place.

In the women's 800 meters, Gladys Chepngetich crossed the line with a time of 2:06.73, which took her to the final of the event

Tarees Rhoden finished the Men's 800m with a time of 1:49.14 to secure a place in the final

Cameron Rose advanced to the Men's 60m final, completing the event with a time of 6.73

In the women's 60 meters, Antoinette Van Der Merwe and Aleksandra Stoilova both qualified for the final as their results placed them in the top eight. Merwe recorded a new personal record during the event.

Ken'Naria Gadson and Courtney Williams both advanced to the women's 400m final after their performances placed them in the top eight

After completing the men's 400 meters with a personal best of 46.28, DAndre Anderson secured a spot in the final

In the women's 60m hurdles, both Oneka Wilson and Van Der Merwe secured their places in the final as they both placed in the top eight

After running 7.94 in the men's 60 meter hurdles and finishing in the top eight, Jevon Williams advanced to the event finals

Henry Gainer set a new personal best in the men's heptathlon as he completed all seven events for a final score of 4835 points to secure 12th place overall Event by event breakdown Mutlis for men Heptathlon Henry Gainer – 4835 points (PB) 60 meters 7.41, 16th place Long jump 6.85m (PB), 8th place Shot put -9.53m (PB), 16th place High jump 1.70m (PB), 16th place 6o meter hurdles 8.64 (PB), 13th place Pole vault 4.57m (PB), 8th place 1000 meters 2:55.79 (PB), 12th place Camden Hayslett – DNF 60 meters 7.39, 14th place Long jump 6.27 m, 15th place Shot put 9.28m, 17th place High jump 1.67m, 17th place 6o meter hurdles 9.21, 15th place Pole vault 3.87m (PB), 16th place 1000 meters – DNS

Men's track 1 mile Corentin Serbource – 4:05.83, 9th place Brandon Garcia – 4:13.92, 35th place Daniel Sullivan – 4:16.09 (SB), 43rd place

60 meter hurdles Jevon Williams – 7.94, 7th place (Q) Nathaniel Ryan – 8.00 (PB), 8th place

400 meters D'Andre Anderson – 8.76 (PB), 2nd place Tahj Hamm – 47.54, 11th place Theron Bradford – 47.99 (PB) – 17th place Daniel Kidd – 48.24 (PB) – 22nd place

60 meters Cameron Rose – 6.73, 5th place (Q)

800 meters Tarees Rhoden – 1:49.14, 2nd place (Q) Brian Kweyei – 1:50.08 (PB), 8th place Charlie Crick – 1:51.99, 22nd place Carson Tillman – 1:52.88, 26th place Blaik Slavinski – 1:53.13, 28th place Daniel Sullivan – 1:55.81, 36th place

Herenveld Men's long jump Micah Harris – 7.05m, 15th place Max Livesey – 6.97m, 16th place

Women's track 1 mile Grace Hanratty – 4:54.95, 21st place Maddie Dineen – 4:56.73, 24th place

60 meter hurdles Oneka Wilson – 8.08, 1st place (Q) Antoinette Van Der Merwe – 8.28, 3rd place (Q) Asia Fingall – 8.76 (PB), 12th place

400 meters Ken'Naria Gadson – 53.70; Courtney Williams – 54.11, 7th place (Q) Lashanna Graham – 54.20, 10th place Mackenzie Osher – 54.68, 13th place

60 meters Antoinette Van Der Merwe – 7.35 (PB), 4th place (Q) Aleksandra Stoilova – 7.39, 6th place (Q) Ockera Myrie – 7.57, 16th place Aja Davis – 7.76, 20th place

800 meters Gladys Chepngetich – 2:06.73, 5th place Brynne Sumner – 2:10.81, 27th place Jessica McLean – 2:13.56, 30th place

Women's field Long jump Shantae Foreman – 6.37m (PB), 2nd Place (Second Team All-ACC) Caroline Johnston – 5.94m, 9th place



