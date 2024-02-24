CAR:176/8 (20.0) | Live cricket score | LAH vs. KAR | psl 2024





Shan Masood

c 10 9 2 0 111.11

run out (Sahibzada Farhan) 2.5 OUT! RUNNING OUT! Shan Masood is short and that is a huge wicket. He looked so good, but he falls. He is very angry with his partner, but is not sure if there was an escape. On off it is pushed towards cover. Muhammad Akhlaq steps back and Shan Masood leaves. He is sent back. Sahibzada Farhan runs in from the covers, picks it up and hits the stumps at the bowler's end. It is brought up. Replays show that Shan is short. Sahibzada Farhan is the star by his side so far. Did it with the bat and now in the field. 19/1 55.56% DotBall

44.44% Scoring shots

4 Ball per boundary Mohammed Akhlaq Wk 7 10 1 0 70

c Shai Hope b Jahandad Khan 4.1 OUT! A big spike on Ultra Edge and another one bites the dust! Jahandad Khan comes on and strikes. This one is full and outside. Muhammad Akhlaq looks to reach for it, but the ball goes over the outside edge and is caught by the keeper. 27/3 60% DotBall

40% Scoring shots

10 Ball per boundary James Vince 8 4 2 0 200

b Ahsan Hafeez 3.4 OUT! WOOD! Ahsan Hafeez strikes. He takes care of the dangerous Vince. One shot too many. Makes space. This is on, flatter and stays a bit low. Vince looks to cut but gets punched and this hits the top. Ahsan Hafeez is delighted. 27/2 50% DotBall

50% Scoring shots

2 Ball per boundary Shoaib Malik 39 32 3 0 121.87

c Shaheen Afridi b Harris Rauf 16.4 OUT! SHAHEEN IS FULL! The two set hitters are out of here. A slower one. Fuller and ready to go. Malik seems to be growing up. It runs from the toe end to the cover. Shaheen runs and takes it with a slide. 143/6 18.75% DotBall

81.25% Scoring shots

10 Ball per boundary Muhammad Nawaz 15 10 3 0 150

b Zaman Khan 6 OUT! BOWED! Fourth down! What a delivery from Khan! A yorker, around it, rolls his finger over it, but the length is but unplayable! Nawaz is late to get his bat down, he misses and he crashes on the stumps. 44/4 50% DotBall

50% Scoring shots

3 Ball per boundary Kieron Pollard 58 33 1 5 175.75

c Rassie van der Dussen b Shaheen Afridi 15.5 OUT! TAKEN! That's a top catch. Under pressure, Rassie continues to persevere. Fuller and outside. Pollard looks to go over the cover, but he goes more over the outer half of the deep cover. Rassie runs in, dives forward and tackles him. Pollard plays a top knock, but couldn't finish it. 139/5 21.21% DotBall

78.79% Scoring shots

5 Ball per boundary Daniel Sams 7 6 1 0 116.66

b Zaman Khan 18.2 OUT! WOOD! Cleans it! A yorker in the middle. Sams makes space and tries to cut it out, he gets an inside edge which lands on the stumps. Huge wicket, another twist in this game. 158/7 33.33% DotBall

66.67% Scoring shots

6 Ball per boundary Irfan Khan 13 10 1 0 130

not off 10% DotBall

90% Scoring shots

10 Ball per boundary Hassan Ali 9 5 0 1 180

c Haris Rauf b Ahsan Hafeez 19.5 OUT! AWAY! A twist in the game! Ali goes! Tossed up, outside out. Ali tries to go for the miracle strike but hits it in the air and mid-on. Haris Rauf runs in from deep and takes a diving catch. To prevent the ball from hitting the ground, he lands on the elbow and looks in pain. 175/8 20% DotBall

80% Scoring shots

5 Ball per boundary Mir Hamza 1 1 0 0 100

not off 0% DotBall

100% Scoring shots

– Ball per boundary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/lah-vs-kar-scorecard-live-cricket-score-pakistan-super-league-2024-match-10-laqkk02242024239995 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos