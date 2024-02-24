LSU's Kim Mulkey inspired Tigers' football coach Brian Kelly to release the bald eagle





LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is a trendsetter. This has been known and documented throughout Mulkey's coaching career, including in Baton Rouge, through her outlandish outfits, most notably her pink floral jacket she wore to last year's Final Four. But a two-time AP Football Coach of the Year selection can also convince the two-time national champion coach in Tigers football coach Brian Kelly to release a bald eagle. REQUIRED READING:LSU fined $100,000 by SEC for legal storm after dramatic basketball win against Kentucky The LSU coach was asked about his experience earlier this month during his appearance on SEC Network's “The Paul Finebaum Show” Thursday. “Yeah, so I'm releasing a bald eagle that was injured and our vet school nursed it back to health. They're obviously doing a great job in terms of their interaction with wildlife in the state of Louisiana. My daughter happens to be a graduate assistant there and She's actually taking the photo there in the background,” Kelly said. “But look, it started with Kim Mulkey doing it, and if Mulkey does it, I have to do it too. Since she's setting the trend here and I can't wear purple sequined jackets, I thought if I let a bald eagle go, I'd be in trouble. the same club as them.” As noted in LSU wire from USA TODAY Network, the bald eagle arrived at LSU's vet school in October appearing to be dehydrated with an injury to his left wing. And after three months of care and full recovery, with Kelly's help, it was released about a mile away from Tiger Stadium on the Mississippi River. LSU's video department documented Kelly's experience from opening the door to the cage to encouraging the eagle out by saying “Come on out” after it showed an early destination. “On campus, the @LSUVetMed program is doing incredible work. Thank you for letting me be a part of the bald eagle's release into the wild!” Kelly wrote on his Twitter after the release. REQUIRED READING:Social media reacts to LSU's Brian Kelly releasing the rehabilitated bald eagle into the wild As for Mulkey, she herself released a bald eagle on January 13 last year, calling it a “bucket-like” experience. 'It was the best' Mulkey said this during a press conference last January. “I didn't have it on my bucket list, but it was almost a bucket list moment.”

