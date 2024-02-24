MIAA D2 Boys Hockey Playoffs: Full Schedule, Brackets & Results





Canton hoisted the MIAA Division 2 boys hockey trophy last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ) It's time for the MIAA Boys Division 2 Hockey State Tournament. Tewksbury secured the No. 1 seed after going 17-3-0 this season, while Canton comes in at No. 2 and posted a 15-4-2 record. The No. 3 seed went to Concod-Carlisle, while Woburn locked up the No. 4 seed. Just because a team is a high seed does not guarantee a path to TD Garden. Last season, No. 3 Canton won the title by defeating No. 8 Hopkinton in the finals.

This season's championship game will be played on Sunday, March 17 at TD Garden. This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future matches are planned. Click or tap here to access the full bracket. OTHER BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 3 | Division 4 *Dates and times will be added as they are released Round of 32 February 29: No. 1 Tewksbury vs. winner of No. 32 Minnechaug/No. 33 Agawam, 7:10 PM, Breakaway Ice

February 28: No. 2 Canton vs. No. 31 North Attleborough, 5 p.m., Metropolis Rink

Feb. 28: No. 3 Concord-Carlisle vs. No 30 Mansfield, 5:20pm, Edge Sports Centre

Feb. 28: No. 4 Woburn vs. No. 29 Lowell Catholic, 7:15 p.m., O'Brien Ice Rink

Feb. 28: No. 5 Newburyport vs. No. 28 Dartmouth, 5 p.m., Graf Rink

February 28: No. 6 Billerica vs. No. 27 Westfield, 7pm, Hallenbourg Arena

No. No. 7 Norwood vs. No. 26 Malden Catholic

February 28: No. 8 King Philip Regional vs. No. 25 Plymouth South, 5 p.m., Foxboro Sports Center

February 29: No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 24 Amesbury, 6 p.m., Hogan Rink

February 29: No. 10 Duxbury vs. No. 23 Oliver Ames, 7:20 p.m., The Bog

February 28: No. 11 Boston Latin vs. No. 22 Westwood, John A. Ryan Arena

No. No. 12 Gloucester vs. No. 21 Walpole

Feb. 29: No. 13 North Andover vs. No. 20 Milton, 6 p.m., Brooks School

February 29: No. 14 Algonquin vs. No. 19 Whitman-Hanson Regional, 6:10 p.m., North Star

No. No. 15 Masconomet Regional vs. No. 18 Hopkinton

Feb. 29: No. 16 Plymouth North vs. No. 17 Falmouth, 8:15 p.m., Gallo Arena Preliminary round No. 32 Minnechaug vs. No. 33Agawa

