SPORTS INFORMATION – Taipei Times

TABLE TENNIS Taiwanese exit in Busan France defeated Taiwan 3-1 yesterday in the semi-final of the ITTF World Championship Final Busan in South Korea and earned a final against China today. In Match 1, Felix Lebrun defeated Chuang Chih-yuan 3-1 (5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6) on Table 1 at the BEXCO Convention Center. Lin Yun-ju scored Taiwan's only win, beating Lebrun 3-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-5) in match 2. Simon Gauzy made it 2-1 in match 3 with a 3-0 (11-5). , 11-7, 11-6) win over Kao Cheng-jui before Lebrun got revenge over Lin in Match 4 with a 3-0 (11-7, 12-10, 11-8) win. Photo: Reuters TENNIS Norrie reaches semi-finals Defending champion Cameron Norrie defeated Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. The second seed next faces Argentinian Mariano Navone, who defeated Brazilian 17-year-old sensation Joao Fonseca 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo defeated Serbian Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to earn a semi-final against compatriot Sebastian Baez, who defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 . RUGBY LEAGUE NRL eyes Super League Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) is considering buying England's Super League, a report said yesterday, a move that would impact teams and players in both leagues. The Sydney Daily Telegraph reported that the NRL had begun exploring the financial feasibility of taking control of the English game as part of its bid to grow the sport, which is hugely popular in Australia. As the NRL prepares to open its season in Las Vegas next weekend, league matches will be played in the US for the first time. The Daily Telegraph said a third party had approached NRL bosses about the possible purchase of the English Super League. Should the takeover be successful, the best players could potentially move between leagues and countries within a single season. FOOTBALL Golden Richards dies Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver known for his wavy blond hair who famously caught a touchdown pass during a gadget play in the 1978 Super Bowl, died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray. He was 73. Richard's cousin Lance Richards confirmed the death in a Facebook post. My Uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning, Lance Richards wrote. I will forever remember going hunting and talking about Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I am so glad he is no longer suffering. The former star from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, spent seven seasons in the NFL with Dallas, Chicago and Denver, and is best known for his five seasons as a deep play threat with the Cowboys. He twice averaged more than 21 yards per catch and finished his time in Dallas with a career mark of 18.3. That was especially evident during the 1978 Super Bowl against Denver. With the Cowboys leading 20–10 in the fourth quarter, fullback Robert Newhouse threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Richards, who got behind the defense and nearly assured the Cowboys their second championship. Richards finished his career with 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 TDs before injuries prompted him to retire in 1980.

