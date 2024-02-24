No. 8 Gymnastics wins Big Five Meet, earns consecutive Big Ten regular season titles





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A spectacular final rotation lifted MSU to its third straight Big Five Meet victory en route to the program's second straight Big Ten regular season title Friday night at Penn State's Rec Hall. MSU finished with a 197.275, defeating No. 14 Ohio State, No. 15 Minnesota, No. 23 Nebraska and Rutgers to finish the Big Ten season 9–0, becoming the first team to go undefeated in conference action since 2022 and the fourth team overall. MSU also became the first team to win consecutive outright Big Ten regular-season titles since Michigan won three in a row from 2018 to 2020. MSU moved to 12-3 overall on the season with Friday night's win. The Spartans started the meet strong with a 49.450 on vault, MSU's second-best vault score of the season and fourth-best of all time. Sophomore Nikki Smith led MSU with a 9.975 in fifth place, earning a 9.950-10.000 split from the judges to win the event title, and was followed by sophomore Wise Kellerman in the anchor position with a 9,900. Made her first appearance in the vault lineup since the second week of the season, sophomore year Olivia Zsarmani scored a 9.825 while he was a freshman MaKayla Tucker and junior Gabriel Stephen earned 9,875s. Junior Skyla Schulte scored a 9.750 in the opening position. After the first rotation, MSU held the lead with Minnesota scoring a 49.450 on floor, followed by Nebraska in third and Ohio State in fourth. MSU took a two-tenth lead after the second rotation with a 49.225 on beam. Schulte, Smith and Sr Delanie Harkness led the Spartans with 9,900s and earned a share of second place overall at the event. Stephen and Zsarmani scored 9.9750s, while fourth-place Kellerman scored a 9.775. The Spartans topped second-place Minnesota, 98.675-98.475, followed by Nebraska's 97.275 in third after two rotations. Seniors Giana Kalef And Baleigh Garcia led the Spartans on beam with 9.850s and helped MSU to a 49.125 in the third rotation and held a narrow 147.800-147.725 over Minnesota. First year duo MaKayla Tucker and Gabi Stephen scored a 9.775 and 9.650 respectively, while Stephen anchored with a 9.825. While the Spartans had a bye in the fourth rotation, Minnesota finished their day with a 196.900 and Ohio State posted a 49.375 on vault, tying MSU at 147.800 heading into the final rotation. MSU scored a 49.475 on floor and closed the door on the final rotation. Sophomore Elle Beaufait scored a career-high 9.925 in the opening position and was followed by Tucker with a career-high tie of 9.900, while Stephen and Harkness scored 9.875s. Ohio State finished their final rotation with a 49.200 on bars right before Smith's fifth-place floor routine. Smith scored a 9.850 to seal the win for the Spartans and Schulte scored a 9.925 in the anchor position in the final routine of the meet. The Spartans secured the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row at next month's Big Ten Championships, hosted at Jenison Field House. Next, MSU hosts New Hampshire in non-conference action on Friday, March 1 at 1:00 PM for the Spartans' annual Pink Meet.

