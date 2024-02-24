Sports
Cricket: Rain in Auckland risks Black Caps Eden Park T20 vs Australia
If you're heading to Eden Park for the cricket today and you haven't looked outside yet, you might want to get back under the covers.
An ill-timed rain front looms as the Black Caps take one last shot at T20 victory in what has been a miserable home series against their unbeaten Australian foes.
Eden Park gates open at 11.30am with the match starting 90 minutes later.
But without a ball bowled, the weather is already looking like the winner in a series that has seen the Black Caps lose the first match on the last ball, and then be defeated by 72 runs in the second.
Rain is forecast to arrive in Auckland this morning and worsen in the afternoon, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.
If it doesn't rain yet when the game starts, it will soon after. And it's not going to rain, there will be periods of rain.
The unfortunate sunshine comes after a hot and quiet Saturday in our largest city – the same conditions that were responsible for a forecast today that will only be welcome to avid gardeners and those who live off the land.
That's because yesterday's high-pressure ridge had slowed a front rolling north from the South Island, Corrigan said.
We originally thought it would be like this [in Auckland] at night, but the [weather] models show it running about six hours later than expected.
The only redeeming feature for hopeful fans still making their way to the suburban stadium today will be the temperature, with an expected high of 24 to 25 degrees, he said.
It will be warm rain.
And – hold on to your seat cushions and snack packs for this shocker – there are no planned rail closures in Auckland today, allowing optimistic fans to make their way to Kingsland Stadium by train.
Buses will also be moving to get dedicated supporters where they need to be.
Travel on both forms of public transport is free from 8am for people with a match ticket, Auckland Transport said.
Today's rain front triggered a series of weather alerts and warnings as it moved north across the South Island yesterday, but only one remained in force this morning – a heavy rain warning for the Tararua Ranges until 10am.
Other areas join Auckland in rainy solidarity today, with wet weather across the central North Island from Manawatu in the north to Waikato this morning, and Bay of Plenty this afternoon. Northland can expect showers.
And while you'll need a brolly, there's no need to worry about the Woollies, with highs in the mid-20s predicted in Whngrei, Hamilton and Tauranga.
Traditionally drier eastern areas will also not escape the rain, with rain in Gisborne and Napier – including possible thunderstorms with downpours this afternoon – and highs of 25ºC and 27ºC respectively.
Rain and possible thunderstorms are also forecast for Rotorua, while rain will clear from sunrise in Wellington and in the afternoon in Palmerston North and New Plymouth.
Temperatures in southern cities on the North Island will be in the more comfortable low 20s.
Now that the front has moved north, the South Island will be mostly dry, with the exception of rain in some western areas, Corrigan said.
Nelson and Blenheim gain ski rights with sunshine and highs around 23 degrees Celsius, but Christchurch is in for a cloudy day of 21 degrees Celsius.
Showers will arrive in Dunedin late this morning, with highs of 18 degrees in the southern city.
Meanwhile, the new working week was expected to bring rain to Northland, then again to Auckland and Coromandel, as the front pushes back over both areas, Corrigan said.
It will also be wet in North Gisborne, Fiordland and Stewart Island, but high pressure promises good weather elsewhere on the two main islands tomorrow, he said.
Cherie Howie is an Auckland reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than twenty years and specializes in general news and articles.
