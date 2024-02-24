Missouri Football Preview: Defensive Linemen

Until then, we'll preview the 2024 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next we look at the line of defense.

After its best season in nine years and a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Missouri's path to a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoffs begins sometime next week when spring training begins with the Black and Gold spring game takes place on March 16.

The starters: If this were a game of spades, we would have two books (starters) and two possible players (players we think will start but aren't sure). Missouri has a defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. and defensive equipment Kristian Williamswho will be starters or keep the Spades analogy, our books.

The team brought in the Florida defensive tackle Greetings McClellan and the Michigan State transfer defensive end Zion Young. These are the two options we were talking about. The former makes sense as a starter since he has playing experience in the Southeastern Conference, while the latter played in the second-best conference.

Last season, McClellan recorded 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in 12 games, while Young had 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the same number of games.

The backups: The team is looking to replace the defensive end Darius Robinson, who heads to the NFL Combine next week. Word is he was as low as Day 2 but could potentially become a Top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

They are also trying to replace the defensive end Nyles Gaddy and defensive tackles Josh Landry, Real George And Jayden Jernigan. The final three formed the defensive tackle rotation and were more or less starters because the top four defensive tackles usually play the same snaps whether they start or not.

So, along with McClellan and Young, the team brought in the transfer outside linebacker from Georgia Darris Smithand he will almost certainly be moved to the defensive end.

He recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in five games last season.

The team has that too Austin Firestone, Joe Moore, Jahkai Lang, Serigne Tounkarathree-star signee Elias Williamsfour-star signee Jaylen Brown and five-star signee Williams Nwaneri.

Luckily for Mizzou, he still needs a DE2, DE3 and DE4. So there are plenty of possibilities.

Even though we have Young listed as the starter, that's a bit of a guess at this point.

Firestone went from being a practice player in fall camp to participating in nine games in the fall.

Moore had a few moments.

Lang and Tounkara are beloved incoming redshirt freshmen that the team loves, and the defensive class is a bit raw, but they are talented.

Nwaneri is going to play. He is a top-10 signee in the country. How much he plays depends on him and how quickly he develops, but he will get some reps.

It's a similar situation with defensive tackles. The team still needs a DT2, DT3 and DT4.

Ky Montgomery, Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall And Sam Williams These are all players who have been waiting on the sidelines for quite some time and developing. So now is the time to work yourself into the rotation.

New Mexico State defensive tackle Sterling Webb will also be in the mix after collecting 30 tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while earning All-Conference USA First-Team honors a year ago.

Storyline to watch: The storyline for the defensive tackles is largely the same as the EDGEs.

Who goes where on the depth chart?

The only real difference is that the Tigers certainly have the players on the roster at defensive end. They just have to find the right ones to indicate snaps to.

We're not so sure about the defensive tackles. They could absolutely have them on the roster, but again, we don't know for sure. Another thing is that Mizzou can absolutely find their DT3 and DT4 and still want to go to the portal and find someone they think could be their DT2.

Mizzou won't be looking at the portal for another EDGE

PowerMizzou forecast: It will be Walker, Kristian Williams, McClellan and Young as starters, but it's a very fluid situation on both fronts. It's almost like a free for all. Many players will see snaps with the ones and twos as the team tries to figure out who earns the most reps.

Again, keep in mind that starting defensive tackle doesn't matter as much as it would elsewhere. You're just trying to see who the four best players are for that position. The same applies to a lesser extent for defensive purposes.

Don't be surprised or alarmed if the battle for the two depths at both positions isn't resolved in the spring and continues into the fall.