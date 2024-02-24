Men's Tennis Ends Road Swing at UAB Sunday – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – The UCF men's tennis team will close out the month of February by traveling to Birmingham for the final match of a quick two-game road swing against UAB on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will meet for the second consecutive season at the Hoover Met Tennis Center, as the Knights (7-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Florida on Monday.

UCF and the Blazers (5-4) will meet for the 14th time ahead of a three-game homestand for the Knights in early March. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess and his team were ranked 37th in the latest ITA rankings, a strong position after a lively start to the program's first season in the Big 12. Four future opponents reached the top 25, with league-leader No. 2 TCU and No. 10 Texas, whom the Knights will face in their first conference game on March 22 in Austin.

AROUND THE TEAM

Yassine Dlimi is on a five-match unbeaten streak after his three-set victory over Florida's Adihithya Ganesan on Monday afternoon. The Moroccan is a perfect 4-0 this season after taking the first set.

Three Knights have just one defeat to their name in eight matches, including the aforementioned Dlimi, Santiago Giamichelle and Liam Branger. Giamichelle has lost just two singles matches in his last 16 matches dating back to 2023 at UT Arlington.

Paul Colin remains undefeated with a 4-0 record. The St. Barths native has completely turned his game around in 2024, jumping to four wins in four games after an 0-5 start to his freshman season.

The Knights are 2-0 so far on Sunday ahead of their first road game to end the week. UCF claimed a dominant 6-1 victory over Georgia Southern, followed by a more dramatic victory over Miami, 4-3.

UCF is currently 33-9 in singles through its first eight matches and has lost just one match on courts one, four and six.

THE OPPONENT

The Blazers return eight from their 2023 squad, which was defeated 4-2 by the Knights in Birmingham. Yassine Dlimi, who defeated Vojtech Podzemny a season ago, could be set for a rematch with a native of the Czech Republic, although this time the pair will lead their sides on pitch one.

UAB enters Sunday's game coming off a 7-0 loss to South Alabama, which the Knights will face in just over a week in Orlando on Tuesday, March 5. The result snapped a three-match winning streak, highlighted by a 14-2 stretch in singles and a sweep over Georgia State in Atlanta.

The two programs are meeting for the third time since the Knights' days in Conference-USA, as UCF was 4-3 against the Blazers from 2006-2009.