Sports
Men's Tennis Ends Road Swing at UAB Sunday – UCF Athletics
ORLANDO – The UCF men's tennis team will close out the month of February by traveling to Birmingham for the final match of a quick two-game road swing against UAB on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will meet for the second consecutive season at the Hoover Met Tennis Center, as the Knights (7-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Florida on Monday.
UCF and the Blazers (5-4) will meet for the 14th time ahead of a three-game homestand for the Knights in early March. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
Head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess and his team were ranked 37th in the latest ITA rankings, a strong position after a lively start to the program's first season in the Big 12. Four future opponents reached the top 25, with league-leader No. 2 TCU and No. 10 Texas, whom the Knights will face in their first conference game on March 22 in Austin.
AROUND THE TEAM
- Yassine Dlimi is on a five-match unbeaten streak after his three-set victory over Florida's Adihithya Ganesan on Monday afternoon. The Moroccan is a perfect 4-0 this season after taking the first set.
- Three Knights have just one defeat to their name in eight matches, including the aforementioned Dlimi, Santiago Giamichelle and Liam Branger. Giamichelle has lost just two singles matches in his last 16 matches dating back to 2023 at UT Arlington.
- Paul Colin remains undefeated with a 4-0 record. The St. Barths native has completely turned his game around in 2024, jumping to four wins in four games after an 0-5 start to his freshman season.
- The Knights are 2-0 so far on Sunday ahead of their first road game to end the week. UCF claimed a dominant 6-1 victory over Georgia Southern, followed by a more dramatic victory over Miami, 4-3.
- UCF is currently 33-9 in singles through its first eight matches and has lost just one match on courts one, four and six.
THE OPPONENT
The Blazers return eight from their 2023 squad, which was defeated 4-2 by the Knights in Birmingham. Yassine Dlimi, who defeated Vojtech Podzemny a season ago, could be set for a rematch with a native of the Czech Republic, although this time the pair will lead their sides on pitch one.
UAB enters Sunday's game coming off a 7-0 loss to South Alabama, which the Knights will face in just over a week in Orlando on Tuesday, March 5. The result snapped a three-match winning streak, highlighted by a 14-2 stretch in singles and a sweep over Georgia State in Atlanta.
The two programs are meeting for the third time since the Knights' days in Conference-USA, as UCF was 4-3 against the Blazers from 2006-2009.
|
Sources
2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2024/02/24/mens-tennis-concludes-road-swing-at-uab-sunday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northwestern ranks 17th in Prestige
- Men's Tennis Ends Road Swing at UAB Sunday – UCF Athletics
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed a lawsuit over a plane crash that killed two pilots last year.
- America-China Chamber of Commerce and Asia International M&A Fund sign strategic cooperation agreement |
- Symone denounces Donald Trump's comments to black voters
- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed agreed to Modi's demand for Hindu temple in 5 minutes, says UAE diplomat
- 'Area of Interest' focuses not on images, but on sounds of HolocaustExBulletin
- Anne Hathaway wears bright red PVC dress at Versace show
- Share your tips for eating protein-rich meals: Shots
- IHC forms special bench to hear Imran Khan's pleas against convictions
- Werner Herzog shares his thoughts after watching 30 minutes of 'Barbie'
- A hub for innovation and collaboration in the Northwest technology landscape