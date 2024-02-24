No. 7/7 Track & Field wins four titles on Day 1 of Big 12 Indoor Championships





LUBBOCK, Texas The No. 7/7 Texas Track and Field programs favored four events on the first day of the Big 12 Indoor Championships. Both the men and women are in second place, with the men scoring 35 points after five events and the women scoring 32 points after six events. Senior Kristine Blazevica won her third Big 12 pentathlon meet with a personal best and a UT program record score of 4,430 points. She now has the top five pentathlon scores in UT history and has now won six Big 12 multi-event titles. Sophomore Jeremiah Nubbe had one of the most exciting performances in the weight throw competition, recording five personal bests en route to his second career Big 12 title. Nubbe won the weight throw on the sixth and overall final throw at 22.79m (74-9.25), breaking Alan Zapalac's six-year program record. On the women's side, Kiana Lowery added two team points with her throw of 18.14 m (59-6.25) in the weight throw. Texas later swept the long jump events Leo Neugebauer And Ackelia Smith both claimed the titles on their first jumps, becoming the first Longhorn duo to capture Big 12 titles. Neugebauer became the only multi in UT history to win a multi-event and an individual event at the conference after his jump of 7.92m (26-0). Neugebauer's first jump of 7.87 m (25-10) would also have been good enough for the gold medal. Neugebauer is now tied for No. 5 with Texas Ex Eric Metcalf on the UT All-Time Performer list. Senior jathan bellaire added eight team points for the men on his final jump of 7.67 m (25-2). Solomon Washington added the final two points in the long jump with his seventh-place finish jump of 7.47m (24-6.25). Smith won her first jump of 6.74m (22-1.50), marking her second career Big 12 long jump title. Smith now owns six of eight indoor long jumps over 20 feet. Freshman Aaliyah Foster added six team points with her third-place jump of 6.34 m (20-9.75). Kaeli Thompson also scored two points with her distance of 4.20 m (13-9.25) in pole vault. Her endorsement moved her to No. 4 on the UT All-Time Artist List. Sophomore Eva Jess also earned two points with her seventh place in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:20.48. It is the first time in her career that she has scored in the conference. The men's distance medley relay of Cole Lindhorst , Chris Brinkley Jr. , Daniel Howells And Yusuf Bizimana scored the final five team points for the men after finishing in 9:40.04. The Longhorns also advanced 17 entries to Saturday's final. Brian Herron led the group and broke the eight-year-old Texas 400-meter program record with his time of 45.23, the second-fastest qualifying time of the day. Logan Cinderella also qualified with his time of 46.26. The women sent three to the final Ziyah Holman (52.73), Lauren Lewis (52.78) and Dejania Oakley (52.85). Oakley will also compete in the 200m final after setting the fastest qualifying time in 22.90. John Rutledge will also run the 200 meters after achieving the final qualifying time of 20.79. Both are discussed in the 60 meter hurdles Emelia Chatfield (8.13) and Garrett thought (8.25) in the women's final. Kendrick Smallwood (7.83) and Kody Blackwood (7.83) both qualified on the men's side. Garrett will also compete in the 600m final after running the preliminaries in 1:20.01, while Elijah Mosley advanced among the men in 1:09.31. Smith was the only Longhorn to advance to the finals of the 60-meter dash after finishing with the third-fastest time and a personal best of 7.21. Bizimana will also participate in the final of the 1,000 meters after qualifying in 2:24.47. Olivia Howel And Daniel Howells reached their first Big 12 final in the 800 meters with their times of 2:07.02 and 1:49.56, respectively. Top 5 men's teams: Texas Tech 36

Texel 35 Kansas 32

State of Oklahoma 21

Iowa State 19 Top 5 women's teams:

State of Oklahoma 33

Texel 32 Oklahoma30

Baylor 27

Kansas State 22

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/23/track-field-cross-country-no-7-7-track-field-win-four-titles-on-day-1-of-big-12-indoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos