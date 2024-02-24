The crowds of Taylor Swift fans in Sydney are forcing the WA cricket team to take indirect flights





Taylor Swift fans' love for their No. 1 artist resonates loud and clear. This time, however, that same heart-warmingly healthy connection has cost the Western Australian team the upcoming Marsh Cup final on Sunday, February 25. Swifties have collectively caused travel chaos for the cricket team, who are now stuck in a dilemma over their final match. against New South Wales. Swifties are selling out of tickets to Sydney, diverting the Western Australia Cricket Team to indirect flights for the Marsh Cup final on February 25. (Instagram) The scene has changed from the WA vs New South Wales match to WA vs Swifties as the cricket team struggles to find their way to the match venue. As if the absence of injured all-rounder Aaron Hardie wasn't already a pressing concern for the team, this unrest, fueled by Taylor Swift fans, has taken the cake. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. Taylor Swift fans rule over flights to Sydney With no choice but to take the long route, the WA team takes separate flight routes to Sydney as Swifties have occupied most of the direct flights. The first group will be split into groups and will go around Canberra, while the other will go through Melbourne (a previous Taylor Swift tour stop in Australia). Also read: Being a fan of Taylor Swift is somewhat racist: the Californian professor speculates Despite the logistical challenges, Western Australia's players remain optimistic and move closer to match day with focus and determination. The Anti-Hero megastar kicked off her Eras Tour Sydney stop on Friday, February 23. Her four-day routine will continue at the Accor Stadium until February 26. Before that, she performed her three-day shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Sabrina Carpenter as her special guest. Tay Tay appears to have a new subconscious connection with cricket after sending football fans into a frenzy during the Super Bowl. Australian bowler Andrew Tye joked that Swift should have borrowed her private jet. It would have been nice if Taylor Swift had sent us a jet as she cost us a direct flight, but that's okay, the player joked that he couldn't fly direct from Perth to Sydney due to the pop star's massive sales. -away concerts. This comment came after the singer came under fire for repeatedly flying around the world, resulting in more than eight times thousands of tons of CO2 emissions by 2022. She reportedly scaled back to just one plane earlier in February, selling the Dassault Falcon 900LX worth $40 million amid the crisis. Aircraft tracking debacle.

