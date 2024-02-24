Sports
Breakout Candidates for the 2024 CU Buffs – BuffZone
Most of the leaders of the Colorado football team are obvious heading into 2024.
First and foremost, head coach Deion Sanders needs his son, Shedeur Sanders, to be healthy and dominant at quarterback. He needs his other son, Shilo Sanders, to lead at safety.
Travis Hunter, LaVonta Bentley, Shane Cokes, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Trevor Woods are others who will be relied on for leadership and to carry the Buffs as they look to improve on last year's 4-8 record.
But like every year, the Buffs need several players who didn't make much of an impact last year to be impactful players this year. Here's a look at some of the top breakout candidates:
OL Tyler Brown, Sr.: His story was public knowledge last year, as the NCAA denied his waiver after he transferred from Jackson State, so he has yet to see the field for the Buffs. However, he was an FCS All-American at JSU. CU provided plenty of competition on the line, but Brown is a potential impact player at guard. He could also play center, but he's more likely to compete for a starting spot at guard.
LB Brendan Gant, Sr.: He is still hoping for a medical hardship waiver. If he gets it and he can stay healthy, Gant could push for a starting job at linebacker. He recorded 113 tackles, mostly as a backup, during his four seasons at Florida State. Last year he was limited to four games due to injury and made just 30 appearances in defense. He started once (at Arizona State) and made three tackles in 27 plays.
L.B. Demouy Kennedy, Sr.: Like Gant, he hopes for a healthy season so he can compete against Gant for a starting job. Kennedy, a former transfer from Alabama, is one of the team's fastest players. Didn't play much in talent-rich Alabama before a knee injury cut his 2022 season short and affected his training last year. With the Buffs, he played in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He saw just 82 tackles on defense, but posted 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
RB Alton McCaskill IV, Jr.: In 2021, McCaskill burst onto the scene as a true freshman in Houston. He rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns and was named the American Conference Rookie of the Year. He then missed the 2022 season with an injury, transferred to CU and was never fully healthy last year. He carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards in four games in his first season with the Buffs. He's healthy now and he could be one of the best backs in the Big 12 and chase a 1,000-yard season.
C.B. Cormani McClain, So.: McClain, a high-profile five-star recruit as a true freshman last year, played in nine games, with four starts. He posted 13 tackles and two pass breakups and showed off his talent at times. However, often he played as a freshman, which is understandable. McClain arrived late last summer and now hopes to have a full offseason of training with the Buffs' staff, which could allow him to make a significant leap forward.
WR Omarion Miller, So.: He had not caught a pass prior to the September 30 game against USC. He then caught seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half of a 48-41 loss to the Trojans. He only caught four passes for 38 yards the rest of the season, but that USC game showed his potential. The Buffs are loaded with veteran receivers, but Miller has the talent to be a key part of the rotation.
S Jaden Milliner-Jones, So.: Given the veteran talent ahead of him, it may be difficult for Milliner-Jones to earn a starting job, but he has star potential and it may be difficult to keep him off the field. Last year he played 182 snaps on defense, including 112 in the last two games. He finished with 25 tackles and three pass breakups in those limited snaps.
S Myles Slusher, Jr.: He made the decisive tackle in the dramatic season opener against TCU last year. It capped a six-tackle day for Slusher, who got the start that game. However, injuries limited him to just three more games and eleven tackles the rest of the year. As a safety measure, Slusher, a former part-time starter at Arkansas, could be on the field a lot this year if healthy.
TE Savell Smalls, Jr.: Smalls, a five-star recruit as an edge rusher coming out of high school in 2020, didn't play much in his three seasons at Washington. He didn't play much at CU last year either, scoring 38 goals on defense. This offseason he moved to tight end, which gives him a fresh start and CU a 6-foot-1, 260-pound option in a situation of need. He played a bit of tight end in high school and has potential. If nothing else, he's one of the most intriguing players to watch this spring.
OLB Arden Walker, Jr.: The Missouri transfer and former Cherry Creek High School star had a couple of big plays last year, recovering a fumble against Nebraska and recording a sack against Arizona State. However, he only played 199 snaps because he was behind some veterans. Walker is primed for a breakout season as he pushes for a starting role. He could be one of the leaders of the edge group.
