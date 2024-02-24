Olentangy Liberty's hockey coach hires a lawyer during a school investigation





Olentangy Liberty hockey coach Kevin Alexander has hired an attorney and said he is seeking details about why Olentangy Schools placed him on leave. In a letter to the Liberty hockey community, Alexander wrote that he and his attorney, Josh Fravel, had not been “verbally or written” acknowledged, contacted or informed of anything by the school district as of 2 p.m. Friday. Copies of the letter were posted on social media and sent to The Dispatch on Friday. In a text message to The Dispatch Saturday morning, Alexander confirmed that he wrote the letter and hired an attorney. Liberty athletic director Darin Meeker and Amanda Beeman, assistant director of communications for Olentangy Schools, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Saturday. The school district announced Wednesday that three unnamed Liberty hockey coaches had been placed on leave the day before and that assistant coaches Ryan Welsh and Jonathan Falvo would serve as interim coaches in addition to their roles as junior varsity coaches. The province does not wish to comment further. Alexander led Liberty to the 2023 state championship, the first OHSAA hockey title won by a Central Ohio team. The Patriots (23-10-0-1) are the No. 1 seeded team in this year's regional tournament and defeated No. 13 Thomas Worthington 5-1 on Saturday at the OhioHealth Ice Haus before advancing to face No. 4 Olentangy Berlin of No. 8 New Albany in a semifinal at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the Ice Haus. In his letter, Alexander said he was on his way to Tuesday's practice when he received a call from Liberty director Mike Starner, who informed him that Alexander and two assistant coaches had been “suspended indefinitely” while a complaint against them was being investigated investigated. Later that day, Alexander said Liberty players and parents forwarded him a school email stating that he and assistant coaches Darwin McClelland and Richard Smith had been placed on leave. On Wednesday, Alexander's attorney emailed Starner and Meeker requesting that his clients receive “the complete employment file,” copies of “all complaints filed against my client during his employment,” the results of the district investigation and “announcement of any hearings about this'. matter,” according to Alexander's letter. Jacob Kempa, a 2023 graduate and key member of last season's title team, received Alexander's letter. They're probably the best coaching staff I've ever had, Kempa said. I've been chewed out at times, but who hasn't? That's why I improved. During the summers I worked hard to impress my coaches because I wanted to be the best person I could be for them. I spoke to coach Alexander. He said he's doing well. He's clearly a little frustrated. [email protected] @VerzendingFrank

