South Korea's coach is surprised by the team's hard pressure against China on the table tennis world





By Yoo Jee-ho BUSAN, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) – Before his team's match against mighty China at the World Table Tennis Championships on home soil, South Korean men's head coach Joo Sae-hyuk harbored hopes for a miracle. Joo almost had it on Saturday, but it wasn't to be. South Korea lost 3-2 despite winning two of the first three singles matches in the thrilling battle in the southeastern port city of Busan. South Korea won a bronze medal for the fourth consecutive tournament Joo admittedly had high expectations for his team, and the trio of Jang Woo-jin, Lim Jong-hoon and Lee Sang-su exceeded them in their near upset of the world's No. 1 team. South Korean players acknowledge the crowd after losing to China in the men's semifinals at the International Table Tennis Federation World Team Table Tennis Championships at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in the southeastern city of Busan on February 24, 2024. (Yonhap) “I was really looking forward to this match because our players were in great form and they were very determined,” said Joo. “I didn't expect our guys to play so well. I think we showed great teamwork.” Jang, South Korea's highest-ranked player at No. 14, defeated World No. 2 Wang Chuqin 3-1 (11-7, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6) to open the match . After China won the next match, veteran Lee Sang-su, world number 27, defeated third seed Ma Long 3-2 (11-7, 4-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-4 ). South Korea needed just one more match victory to do the unthinkable and shock China. But Jang lost to world No. 1 Fan Zhendong, and world No. 18 Lim Jong-hoon lost to Wang in the decisive fifth match. “This team had some veterans with a lot of experience, and they executed the game plans really well,” Joo said. “They were able to adapt to tactical changes during matches. That was a nice change from the previous World Cups, when we mainly had young players.” Joo said that just the way South Korea played, the result could have been even better if the game had become stronger further down the line. South Korea head coach Joo Sae-hyuk (R) consoles his player Lim Jong-hoon after South Korea's loss to China in the men's semifinals at the International Table Tennis Federation World Table Tennis Championships at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in the southeast city ​​of Busan on February 24, 2024. (Yonhap) “I think we had a chance to really put pressure on China until the end,” Joo said. “So that's a little bit disappointing. But we still had a great performance here and we'll try to build on that as we prepare for the Olympics.” South Korea secured a place at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer by reaching the quarter-finals in Busan. With South Korea failing to win table tennis medals at each of the past two Summer Games, Joo said the next goal is to end the drought. “I took over the national team right after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and the trust level within the team was very low,” Joo said. “My first task was to instill confidence in our players. And my ultimate mission now is to bring home a medal from the Olympic Games.” [email protected]

