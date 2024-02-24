Tournament director shares vision for T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in USA

As the United States prepares to co-host its first-ever International Cricket Council tournament, the Men's T20 World Cup in June, tournament director Fawwaz Baksh says the event is just the beginning of a new chapter for the sport in the country.

“The US has always been part of the ICC and cricket,” said Baksh, speaking to USA on phone from the West Indies TODAY. “It's a huge market, and cricket, and I won't say it's new to the US, but it's not as popular as other sports. And part of the goal to grow the sport [here].”

Baksh said that Major League Cricket (MLC) opened the doors to T20 cricket in the US with its debut season in the summer of last year. The majority of the games were played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina.

“They actually did a lot of the groundwork for us in introducing the sport to the US,” Baksh said. “They had a really good crowd.”

Learn the game:Cricket rules and scoring explained

USA was an 'obvious choice' for the 2024 T20 World Cup, says tournament director

When the time came to decide the hosts for the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the USA was one of the “obvious” choices, Baksh said.

As well as a growing interest in the sport in the US, boosted by the growing diaspora, especially from South Asia, where cricket is huge, the US also offered a 'discipline-loving party atmosphere' and exciting venues for matches to be played.

Baksh said the US, as co-hosts of the West Indies, presented “a perfect cocktail for a very, very great tournament”. West Indies have previously hosted several ICC tournaments including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2007 and 2010, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 and most recently the ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup in 2022.'

'Great' response

That appears to have been a good decision, as voting requests for match tickets received a “huge” response from the US

“We expected there would be good interest in tickets both in the West Indies and the US, especially because of the novelty of the World Cup,” Baksh told USA TODAY. “But the response we've gotten is actually very, very exciting. Actually much better than our expectations.”

“At the end of the pilot period [of the public ballot]We [had] almost 6 million ticket requests for the tournament,” the tournament director added. “So it's been a really good response from people across the region.”

Baksh said “a fair share” of responses came from the US and all matches in the country were “oversubscribed”. The much-awaited match between Pakistan and India held in New York on June 9 was “more than 200 times oversubscribed”, according to the ICC.

“Being a new market, you're not always sure what the response will be, but it was almost an easy job to get people in the door,” he said. “They definitely want to see the magic.”

Matches in the US will take place in stadiums in Fort Lauderdale, Dallas and New York.

While Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas and Central Broward Park in Lauderhill have limited capacities of 7,200 and 20,000 seats respectively, New York is in the process of setting up a 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park on Long Island to host the tournament. to organize.

T20 World Cup 2024:How to get tickets for cricket matches in USA, prices, locations

Despite the efforts of the management committee, dozens of fans were unable to get tickets for their favorite matches.

“It is an unfortunate reality that not everyone who applied for tickets will receive tickets,” Baksh said Friday. “I wish everyone could get a ticket, but that's just not possible.”

Baksh is hopeful that tickets for some matches will become available as sponsors and other stakeholders return pool tickets. He encourages those wanting to attend the matches to keep an eye on the ticket portal for a chance to win tickets to the matches of their choice.

“I encourage fans to keep checking, but if all else fails, they can still enjoy the tournament and feel part of the action by visiting the fan parks and taking part in the many activities planned leading up to to the tournament and around it. time,” he added.

Baksh told USA TODAY that the ICC is planning many fun activities to engage cricket fans and help newcomers learn and become familiar with the game.

“A big part of this tournament is not just what's going to happen on the field with the players, but also everything outside the stadium,” Baksh said. “We're going to make it a real carnival feeling.”

But will it be able to generate as much euphoria as the Super Bowl? Baksh is confident that his team and himself will “put on a very good show”, although the planning for that is still in its early stages.

“We're going to do something big for the opening game in Dallas,” Baksh said. “We have to celebrate the tournament.”

Putting their words into action, the ICC kicked off the celebrations for the upcoming tournament with an 'Out of this World' campaign featuring life-size cricket balls at nine host locations, including Times Square in New York City and Bridgetown in Barbados . to mark that there are still 100 days to go before the event.

England's Liam Plunkett and former West Indies cricket team captain Dwayne Bravo took part in the launch on Thursday, hitting sixes with local fans and players in New York, while Chris Gayle celebrated the launch in West India.

The tournament will be more inclusive

The upcoming tournament will also mark the debut of several teams, including the US and Canada, in an ICC event and T20 cricket.

“The great thing about this tournament is that it is more inclusive,” Baksh said. “Instead of the usual sixteen teams, we booked twenty, meaning many more people around the world had the opportunity to play on a bigger stage.”

Leaving a lasting legacy

While putting together a good tournament for everyone involved is Baksh's main focus, the tournament director also wants to ensure that the event leaves a lasting legacy, one that stays with the crowd, fans and players long after they leave the stadium to leave.

“I also want to make sure there is a legacy after the tournament,” Baksh said. “I hope this sport continues to grow in the US”

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.