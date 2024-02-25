Eight candidates to become Georgia's next running backs coach





The Georgia Bulldogs are looking for a new running backs coach after Dell McGee became head coach at Georgia State. McGee will coach his son Austin at Georgia State, so who can blame him for leaving to become a head coach? Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are looking for a new running backs coach to replace McGee's prowess on the recruiting trail and ability to coach and develop talent. The Bulldogs could choose to hire a coach from another program or even look for a coach in the NFL. Georgia's next running backs coach will look to continue the Bulldogs' long tradition of having elite running backs. The running backs coaching job at Georgia should be one of the most coveted positional coaching jobs in the country. Who are eight candidates to be Georgia's next running backs coach? Robert Edwards Terrence Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, advocated for Georgia to call Robert Edwards. Robert Edwards played at Georgia from 1993 to 1997. He was teammates with Kirby Smart. Robert Edwards is currently the head coach at Washington County High School and has been the head coach of a high school football program in Georgia since 2009. Burton Burns The record Burns most recently coached running backs with the New York Giants from 2020-2021. Burns, who is 71, previously coached with Kirby Smart at Alabama from 2007 to 2015. Burns coached two more seasons with the Crimson Tide after Kirby Smart left. His age makes him an unlikely addition, but you never know. Johannes Wozniak Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma State Cowboys running backs coach John Wozniak has coached many great players over the years, such as Chubba Hubbard, Justice Hill and Ollie Gordon. Wozniak doesn't have many ties to Georgia. Jabbar Juluke Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke coached Georgia transfer running back Trevor Etienne at Florida. Juluke, who also coached at LSUfinished as one of the nation's top running backs coaches in the 2024 cycle. He was instrumental in landing five-star quarterback DJ Laway from the Gators. Tashard choice Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK Georgia fans might recognize it Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice. Choice played for Georgia Tech and is a great recruiter. The Longhorns have the money to pay Choice, but Choice may want to move closer to home. Choice played high school football for Lovejoy High School in Georgia. Cadillac Williams The Montgomery Advertiser Players like former ones Chestnut brown running backs coach Cadillac Williams, but he left the Tigers this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams would be a great addition to Georgia. Williams played college football at Auburn and coached one season with the Tigers with Mike Bobo. Jay Boulware Syndication: Montgomery Kentucky running backs coach Jay Boulware is a big reason why the Wildcats have had a high-powered offense in recent seasons. Boulware also served as Oklahoma's special teams coordinator and running backs coach from 2013 to 2019. Boulware has over 20 years of coaching at college level and is a strong recruiter. Jimmy Smith Savannah morning news Arkansas razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith knows Kirby Smart and has numerous connections to high school football in Georgia. Smith previously served as head coach and athletic director at Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area. The story originally appeared on UGA Wire

