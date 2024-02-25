China wins the women's title at the Worlds-Xinhua table tennis team for the sixth time in a row

Gold medalists team China pose with the trophy during the women's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — China edged past Japan 3-2 to claim its sixth consecutive women's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Saturday.

It was also the 23rd time that China had lifted the coveted Corbillon Cup in history.

In the fifth straight head-to-head final between the two teams in the tournament dating back to 2014, the trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi helped China once again emerge victorious and top the podium.

Sun stepped onto the field first, with 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto as his opponent in the opener. With a win-loss record of 3-0 in their previous head-to-head matches, the top-ranked Sun gained a foothold from the start, winning 11-5 in the first game.

The second game was more intense, as Harimoto erased an early deficit to draw level at 8-all, but Sun then took three points in a row to move up by a two-game margin.

With all cylinders firing, the world number 1 built a 4-1 lead in the third game, forcing Harimoto into a timeout. However, it didn't work very well for the Japanese teenager, as Sun won 11-4 to put a point on the board for China.

Chen Meng achieved victories in all seven of her meetings with Japan's Hina Hayata. The Olympic champion dominated the game with her quick shots on both sides of the table, winning 11-6 in the first game.

Aiming to rewrite her inferior record, Hayata regrouped to hold four game points at 10-6 and steady herself for an 11-8 win to level their match.

Hayata changed the momentum from there to go ahead 10-5, and withstood Chen's rally to prevail 11-9 in the third game after calling a timeout.

The fourth game went in Chen's favor early on, but a stubborn Hayata leveled the score at 7 before taking the initiative. Despite Chen saving five set points, Hayata managed to pull through at 14-12 as the tie was level.

Miu Hirano reigned supreme in the backhand, beating world number 2 Wang Yidi in consecutive matches 11-8, 13-11, 12-10 as Japan moved one win away from the title.

With China back against the wall, Sun got the ball rolling in a meeting of the two sides' No. 1 rowers against Hayata, who triumphed 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 to boost her side's hopes of keep their title defense alive.

Chen returned to action and made up for her defeat earlier in the title fight. She came back from one game behind to win 3–1 in her first meeting with 16th-ranked Harimoto, setting up the clash that lasted more than three and a half hours. to an end.

After Harimoto took the initiative at 11-4, Chen responded with an 11-7 victory in the second game. Clearly aware of the importance of the third game, the two players went toe-to-toe for a tie at 8, before Chen held her nerve for three points in a row.

The Busan Exhibition and Convention Center erupted in cheers as Chen secured her final point in an 11-7 win in the fourth game.

France, Hong Kong and China shared the bronze in the women's event.

Earlier on Saturday, China and France won the men's team semi-finals and will compete for the title on Sunday.

China escaped a full thriller to beat hosts South Korea, while France recorded a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei.

Top-ranked Fan Zhendong picked up two wins to rescue China from the brink of defeat, while Wang Chuqin made up for his opening loss with a straight win in the decider.

World number 6 Felix Lebrun was the star of the show for France, scoring two points as his side reached the final for the first time since 1997.

Chen Meng (R) of China listens to coach Ma Lin in the match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24 , 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

ITTF Vice President Liu Guoliang (4th from right) hugs Team China's coach Ma Lin (3rd from right) during the women's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024 (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Team China celebrates after winning the women's team final match between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Meng (2nd from right) of China hugs teammate Sun Yingsha (1st from right) after the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Chen Meng of China celebrates his goal in the match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/ Yao Qilin)

Sun Yingsha of China returns to Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin )

Bronze medalists China's Hong Kong team pose for photo during the women's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Hayata Hina of Japan serves Chen Meng of China during the women's team final match between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Chen Meng of China serves Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final match between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gold medalists team China (front), silver medalists team Japan (top L), bronze medalists team France and team China's Hong Kong pose for photos during the women's team awards ceremony at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Team China celebrates after winning the women's team final match between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Team China celebrates during the women's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Chen Meng of China celebrates after winning the match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. ( Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates his goal in the match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/ Tao Xiyi)

Sun Yingsha (L) of China participates in the match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. ( Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Sun Yingsha of China serves against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's team final match between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Chen Meng (L) of China serves against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final match between China and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi )

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates winning the match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's team final between China and Japan during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/ Tao Xiyi)