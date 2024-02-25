Sports
There is nothing “wrong” with Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild
Playing goalie in the NHL is difficult. Really difficult.
Today's game is faster than ever and the skaters are more skilled than ever. Nowhere is this more true than when you analyze goaltending statistics from the past decade, such as league-wide save percentages. droppedconsistently year after year.
And the position has never been harder to project. Every year there is a goaltender who is usually considered a top goaltender but is struggling. Conversely, there is almost always a mid-level goalie who comes out of nowhere to compete for the Vezina Trophy. Why didn't we see this season of Filip Gustavsson coming, knowing that?
It was a difficult season for the Gus Bus. After his breakout campaign last year, which resulted in a nice new contract extension, Gustavsson hasn't been the same player in goal for the Minnesota Wild. Gustavsson was one of the best goalkeepers in the league last year. He finished second in save percentage, just behind Vezina trophy winner Linus Ullmark.
He also produced strong advanced stats, placing himself in the top-10 in goals saved above expectations (GSAx), even with far fewer games played than the rest of that group. It was a magical season for Gustavsson, and the Wild rewarded him with a three-year extension worth $11.25 million.
However, this season has been significantly worse for Gustavsson in every respect. His save percentage has dropped below .900, and his GSAx has increased from +24.54 a year ago to -9.94 this season in almost as many games played.
In addition to the statistics, the eye test also revealed the decline in his game. Gustavsson has struggled to track pucks in certain games. Remember that epic comeback against the Vancouver Canucks on Presidents' Day? Gustavsson may be the only member of the hockey state who would rather forget it ever happened.
Sure, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Gustavsson missed part of the season due to injury, and perhaps that injury is still hampering him. Still, the rumblings have started with his last few appearances and the Wild fighting for a playoff spot. But is that fair?
Because if you compare Gustavsson's shaky character over the past two seasons to the rest of the league, it's pretty normal. Goaltending has become an impossible guessing game in the NHL over the past decade. League-wide save rates have fallen to levels not seen since the start of the post-lockout era. In 2016, the average savings percentage was still 0.915, but that was still the case collapsed to .904 in 2022-2023.
Even the most recognizable names in the sport haven't been immune to such volatility from year to year. Jacob Markstrom finished second in the Vezina Trophy voting two years ago, with a SV% of .922 and nine shutouts in the league. A year later, Markstrom finished with a save percentage below .900 and a GSAx hovering at zero.
Even more confusing is how Markstrom's game returned to Vezina levels this year. A year after failing to stop nine out of 10 pucks coming his way, Markstrom returns to the top of the league in save percentage and GSAx.
Even one of the league's best and most consistent netminders, Igor Shesterkin, is mired in inexplicable seasonal regressions in goaltending. Since he arrived in New York and Henrik Lundqvist passed the torch to him, Shesterkin has planted himself as a top-3 goalkeeper in the league. He finished first in the 2021-2022 Vezina voting and was a finalist again last year. But Shesterkin has found himself in goalie purgatory this season. His save percentage has dropped to .907 and his GSAx has gone from otherworldly to slightly above average.
His tandem partner, Jonathan Quick, is having a resurgent season, but no one believes it's time to leave Shesterkin. Why? Because that's where we are today in the NHL goaltending landscape. It is an extremely difficult position to play these days due to the decades-long rule changes to promote more scoring.
These inconsistent seasons have become the norm in the NHL. Just ask Jordan Binnington, Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiywho have endured tough seasons sandwiched between all-time great performances.
While Gustavsson's recent performances have made life difficult for a team trying to return to a play-off position, it is certainly understandable. The best in the world have a few seasons of mortality. Therefore, it's probably fair to expect the same from Gustavsson, who the Ottawa Senators recently cast aside.
Not to mention, his contract also reflects such results. Gustavsson is 29e in AAV this year among all goaltenders. The Wild aren't paying him for Vezina-level production.
So while Gustavsson's season was disappointing compared to last year, his inconsistency from year to year is common across the rest of the league. It shows how crucial it is to have two goaltenders who can help each other carry the load every now and then.
The hope is that Gustavsson can bounce back next year and achieve results that fall somewhere in the middle of the past two seasons. The Wild are counting on it, as immediately handing the crease to an emerging but inexperienced Jesper Wallstedt would be a tough ask. In the meantime, patience is the name of the game with Gus Bus.
