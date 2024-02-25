New South Wales Blues vs Western Australia live scorecard, Taylor Swift fans, teams, toss, start time, video, cricket news





Western Australia will chase a rare Marsh Cup three-peat when it faces New South Wales at Silverwaters Cricket Central for Sunday's final. The tourists won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the match, which will be broadcast on Channel 505, kicking off at 10.05am AEDT. MATCH CENTER: Marsh Cup Final Live Scorecard The West Australian cricketers were forced to travel to Sydney via Canberra and Melbourne because Taylor Swift fans had booked the direct flights from Perth. It's no different to a trip to Hobart when we fly through Melbourne, said West Australian bowler AJ Tye. It would have been nice if Taylor Swift had sent us a private jet since she cost us a direct flight, but that's okay. Well, just go ahead and get out there and do our job. The Marsh Cup takes place close to Swift's third Sydney show at Accor Stadium. Watch Australia vs New Zealand T20 on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live without ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Moises Henriques of the Blues and Sam Whiteman of Western Australia. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images Source: Getty Images Western Australia will be without two of its brightest talents for the Marsh Cup final against New South Wales in Sydney, with all-rounders Aaron Hardie and Cameron Green ruled out of the match. On Friday, Western Australia confirmed Hardie failed to recover from a calf injury he sustained in last week's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania, while Green will miss the clash as he prepares to join the Australian Test squad in Wellington to close. After winning the previous two titles in 2022 and 2023, Western Australia hopes to become the first state to complete a three-peat in the tournament since New South Wales achieved the feat 21 years ago. The Blues won the hosting rights for the Marsh Cup final after finishing top of the ladder, while Western Australia sneaked into the knockout match after beating Tasmania by 52 runs in Hobart last week. New South Wales XI Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Blake Macdonald, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Will Salzmann, Jackson Bird, Tanveer Sangha Western Australia XI Josh Philippe (wk), DArcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff Follow all the action in our live blog below. Can't see the blog? CLICK HERE!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/shes-cost-us-how-taylor-swift-fans-forced-cricket-diversion-ahead-of-marsh-cup-final-live/news-story/dd8bb00476b3b173a8b7e3a92f257209 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos