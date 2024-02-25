Georgia Football hires James Coley as wide receivers coach





ATHENS Georgia is turning to a household name to fill its big receivers coach opening as it will reportedly hire James Coley to replace Bryan McClendon. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the hiring. Georgia has not yet officially announced the appointment Coley previously coached at Georgia from 2016 through 2019, including serving as Georgia's wide receivers coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Coley also served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Georgia before leaving the program after the left the 2019 season. Coley was replaced by Todd Monken, who helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. Coley spent 2020 through 2023 at Texas A&M, where he served as a member of the Jimbo Fishers staff. Coley would go on to become the wide receivers coach at South Carolina before joining the Georgia staff. Per Coley's contract termshe will owe South Carolina $450,000 as a buyout. In addition to a previous working relationship with Smart and the Georgia staff, Coley is considered one of the top recruiters in South Florida. During his first stint at Georgia, he helped land the likes of James Cook, Tyson Campbell and Tyrique Stevenson. McClendon recently left the program to become the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McClendon spent the past two seasons as the Wide Receivers coach. Georgia also saw running backs coach Dell McGee leave the program as he was named head coach at Georgia State. McGee was the last remaining offensive member of Smart's first staff at Georgia, although Coley is now rejoining the staff. The Bulldogs have had to replace four assistants this offseason. Fran Brown left to become head coach at Syracuse, while Will Muschamp took an analyst role with the Bulldogs. Donte Williams was hired as defensive backs coach, while Travaris Robinson took over Muschamp's role as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Coley will have plenty of talented players to work with next season at Georgia. The Bulldogs need to replace Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, but bring back Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas. Georgia also added three players through the transfer portal in London: Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III. The Bulldogs are expected to begin spring training in March. G-Day is scheduled for April 13. What Georgia football gets in James Coley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/georgia-football-james-coley-wide-receivers-coach/2MN5FAJVYFD6HHR2YUB3IGZLBE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos