Warroad rolls against Dodge County to win its third straight Class 1A girls hockey state title





A Warroad state title would not be in the cards this year. But why not after we get back to the state finals? “Izzy [coach David Marvin] just says, 'Why not us?'” said junior Kaiya Sandy. “'Why not us?' You know, why not us? We're so close.' “Why not just push one more game. Why not just win?” That's exactly how it played out for No. 4 seed Warroad as it skated to a Class 1A state championship with a 5-2 win over Dodge County Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center. It is the fifth title in 15 state tournament trips for Warroad, who has been the top player in Class 1A the past two years. Holy Angels had that seed this year, but Warroad defeated the Stars in the semifinals. Warroad's run of three straight titles marks the first three-peat in Class 1A girls hockey. The Warriors had to “do things differently this year,” assistant coach Layla Marvin said. They brought a younger, less experienced team to St. Paul this time, having brought in ten players (nine now playing college hockey) from last year's squad. “Nobody picked us this year,” Layla Marvin said. “The last couple of years we've had so much skill and we've had two Division I players. This year we don't have that.” Instead, she pointed to “perseverance and determination.” Warroad fell behind 1-0 on Saturday after Nora Carstensen's 35th goal of the season for third seed Dodge County. But the Warriors came into their own and answered with a pair of goals 54 seconds apart in the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Warroad (22-8-0) also held firm in the second period. Less than three minutes later, Taylor Reese scored the first of her two goals of the match. Hockey's revival was not in Dodge County's favor, making its first appearance at state. The Wildcats (23-5-0) had a pair of close-call scoring opportunities late in the second period. “That's just hockey,” Dodge County coach Jeremy Gunderson said. 'Sometimes you get them. Sometimes not.' THREE STARS 1. Taylor Reese, Warroad: Scored two goals in the title match, doubling her tournament total. The second attacker finished this season with 21 goals. 2. Kaiya Sandy, Warroad: Junior forward added one goal and two assists to the scoring mix. 3. Nora Carstensen, Dodge County: It became a trivial answer. The question: Who scored the first state championship goal in Dodge County history? Carstensen scored the first goal of the match and finished with 35 for the season. BOX SCORE: Warroad 5, Dodge County 2

