No. No. 7 women's track and field wins 14th Big 12 indoor title, No. 7 men finishes third

LUBBOCK, Texas The No. 7 women's track and field program won the 2024 Big 12 Indoor Championships, scoring 135 points. The No. 7 men's team finished third with 89.

Saturday's title marks the 14e overall indoor title for the Longhorns and was their ninth in 10 seasons. Head coach Edrick Florèal has now led the women to nine overall titles (5 indoor / 4 outdoor) in 11 competitions. The women were led by sophomores Dejania Oakley who was named the Big 12 Indoor High Point Performer after scoring 20 points during the competition. It's the 10e time a Longhorn has earned the award and the first time since Kynnedy Flannel in 2021.

The women favored six events during the meet and four on the final day. Emelia Chatfield ran away from the field in the 60 meter hurdles with a personal best of 7.95 seconds. Freshman Garrett thought finished sixth with a time of 8.27, good for a total of 13 points in the event.

Freshman Nina Ndubuisi claimed her first conference title, winning the women's shot put with a throw of 18.07 m (59-3.50). The throw is considered the fourth achievement in UT history. Crystal Herpin finished second with a personal best throw of 17.48m (57-4.25), moving him up to No. 4 on UT's all-time performers list. Marilyn Nwora rounded out the top three with her throw of 17.23 meters (56-6.50).

Fellow freshmen Garrett thought ran the 600 meter run with her time of 1:19.04, fueled by a courageous final 50 meters and scored 10 points.

Oakley captured her first Big 12 title in the 400-meter dash with her time of 51.75. The personal best time took her to number 8 on the all-time artists list. Senior Ziyah Holman finished with the bronze medal from her time of 52.22 while she was a freshman Lauren Lewis finished sixth in 52.76. The three Longhorns scored 19 points in the event.

Oakley later added a second-place finish in the 200 meters with another PB time at 22.86, matching the No. 10 time on the UT performers list.

Ackelia Smith added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump from her season-opening 13.37m (43-10.50). The brand is considered the number 8 achievement in the history of the UT. She later added a fifth-place finish in the 60 meters with a time of 7.29 for a total of 19 points in the meet after winning the long jump on Friday.

Trinity Tomlinson also reached the podium with her third place over 1.80 m (5-10.75) in the high jump, scoring six points. Senior Olivia Howel also finished third in the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:03.86.

The final points for the ladies were scored by Lewis, Oakley, Kenondra Davis and Holman after scoring eight in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:30.08 for second place. The time is the 12e-fastest in school history.

On the men's side, Yusuf Bizimana led the men's team with the event's only victory after abandoning the 1,000-meter race. Bizimana finished in 2:22.40 to earn his eighth career Big 12 title. The time is the fourth fastest in school history. Bizimana's win gave the Longhorns three wins Leo Neugebauer won the long jump and Jeremiah Nubbe claimed the weight throw on Friday.

Junior Kelsey Daniel finished 0.01 centimeters behind first place in the triple jump with his mark of 16.45 meters (53-11.75), scoring eight points. Daniel is now the number 5 artist in UT history.

Senior Patrick Piperi finished with the bronze medal in the shot put with a season's best throw of 19.19 m (62-11.50), scoring six points.

Back on the court, sophomores Kendrick Smallwood finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (7.70) and sophomore Kody Blackwood finished eighth (7.96) with a total of five team points. The 400 meters was led by Brian Herron who finished fourth (45.82) and Logan Cinderella (46.21 PB) who finished sixth with eight points.