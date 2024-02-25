Former Alabama football announcer Eli Gold mentioned Voice of the Nashville Kats





Legendary broadcaster since 1988 Eli Gold is known as the Voice of Alabama football. The 70 year old The presenter said goodbye to Alabama a few days ago, after the university decided not to bring him back for another year. It didn't take long before he found a new job. On Friday, Gold was named as the voice of the Nashville Katsa team in the Arena Football League. Gold was the voice of Alabama football for 35 years, with seven national championship games, 11 SEC championship games and 35 bowl games. It is an honor and privilege for the Kats to have the legendary Eli Gold be our voice and part of our franchise in more ways than one, said Nashville Cats CEO Tamara Dadd Alan, an Alabama alumnus. Gold has won an extensive amount of hardware during his Hall of Fame career, including four-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. He has also been named the Alabama Sportscaster of the Year twice by the Associated Press. The Kats will play 10 regular season games this year, including five home games at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Their season opener against the Minnesota Myth is scheduled for Saturday, April 27. The Kats also play the Georgia Force on Saturday, May 18 at F&M Bank Arena (Clarksville, Tenn.). Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is the partner and president of Football Operations for the Nashville Kats. The team named AFL veteran Dean Cokinos as their head coach. Crimson Tide Sports Network releases statement on Eli Gold On Thursday, CTSN released a statement about Goud's retirement. They say Gold was given the opportunity to stay and still call Alabama Games occasionally. However, he declined and the broadcast will best be handled full-time by Chris Stewart. As we noted in yesterday's release, Eli Gold has been a legendary host in a career spanning 52 years, the statement saidsaid. In 2023 we have developed a plan to have Eli call the home games plusChestnut brown, with Chris Stewart handling away games. We are incredibly grateful for the positive things Eli has contributed to the Crimson Tide Sports Network and the University of Alabama during his time with us. Therefore, it was our wish that he would continue to be part of the gameday broadcast and allow us to celebrate his UA. broadcast career. But right now, the interests of UA and CTSN are best served if Chris Stewart handles all games play-by-play. After a series of conversations over a period of time, Eli was given the opportunity to continue his contributions to the CTSN broadcast team in a more limited role for years to come, including the lead broadcast role for this year's A-Day game. Unfortunately, he turned down the opportunity. We will always appreciate Eli and wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors. We are incredibly excited about the future of CTSN and what Chris Stewart will bring to broadcasting in his new role. On3's Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/college/alabama-crimson-tide/news/former-alabama-football-announcer-eli-gold-named-voice-of-the-nashville-kats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos