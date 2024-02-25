Tomahawk boys hockey hits state map, SPASH falls to Chippewa Falls





MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) – Tomahawk boys hockey will state for the first time since 1991 after defeating Mosinee 8-2 in the sectional final. of Saturday afternoon. In Division 1, the SPASH boys hockey season ends with a loss to Chippewa Falls. Tomahawk looked to end their long skid, while Mosinee attempted to return to state for the second straight season. The Hatchets were often off to the races early, scoring four goals in the first period for a 4-1 lead over Mosinee. Austin Lamer had two in the first, while Sawyer Hanna and Logan Seymour scored one goal each. The Hatchets added one more in the second period to Seymour's second goal before scoring three goals in the third period. Lamer scored his third for a hat trick, while Jonah Dickens scored two goals for an 8-2 Tomahawk victory. It's their first trip to the state in 33 years. It is awesome. It hasn't been done since 1991, Lamer said. Now we have a good program and I'm curious to see what next week has in store. This is great, this has been a long time in the making, said Head Coach Dewey Reiley. This has always been the goal. We have always looked for the best competition we can and we are going fast. It's nice to see the fruits of their labor come together. The Hatchets will now wait for their seeding on Sunday to find out whether they will play Thursday morning at 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at Bob Suters Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. SPASH's season comes to an end with a 4-0 loss to Chippewa Falls. After falling behind 1-0 through one period, the Cardinals scored three goals in the second period to put the Panthers away for good. SPASH was looking to make their first trip to the state tournament in 15 years. Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2024/02/25/highlights-tomahawk-boys-hockey-punches-state-spash-falls-chippewa-falls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos