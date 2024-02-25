A call for reform and support





In the heart of Nigeria, amid the echoes of clashing ping-pong balls, lies a story of passion, dedication and a plea for change. Segun Toriola, Nigeria's national table tennis coach and a beacon of hope for aspiring players, has stepped into the spotlight not only to coach but also to advocate for a sport in dire need of revitalization. In a candid interview with Sports Africana, Toriola, a table tennis titan with seven Olympic appearances and an unparalleled record at the African Games, reveals the hurdles crippling the growth of the sport in Nigeria. A legacy in danger Toriola's transformation from celebrated athlete to coach hasn't blinded him to the glaring issues at hand. The crux of the matter, as Toriola points out, is that poor financing, a challenge that has long cast a shadow on Nigeria's table tennis ambitions. The ripple effects are numerous, from the scarcity of skilled players ready to take up the mantle, to the struggle in acquiring basic equipment and organizing regular training camps. “It's about more than just talent,” Toriola emphasizes, underscoring the need structural reforms and consistent support from the federation to nurture and sustain the sport's ecosystem. The Coaching Gambit Stepping into his role as a coach, especially at the upcoming African Games in Ghana, brings a mix of excitement and trepidation for Toriola. His debut on this stage is not only a personal milestone, but a litmus test for the effectiveness of his advocacy and the potential for change within the sport. “The aim is to make the country proud,” he claims, aware of the weight of expectations on his shoulders. The absence of Quadri Aruna, a key player, from the World Table Tennis Championships, as discussed in the New Telegraphfurther emphasizes the urgency of developing new talent and strengthening the ranks of the team. Charting a new course For Toriola and the future of Nigerian table tennis, the path forward is clear: investments, planning and support. Without these crucial elements, the journey from potential to podium remains an uphill battle. The story of Nigerian table tennis, as told by Toriola, is not only about the challenges but also about the steadfast spirit of those who love the game. It is a call to arms for stakeholders, a plea for attention and a dream of what could happen if the right steps are taken. As Nigeria looks ahead to the African Games and beyond, the lessons from Toriola's insights and experiences serve as a guide. The question remains: will this plea catalyze necessary change, or will it echo unanswered in the halls of potential greatness? Only time and the actions of those who can make a difference will tell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bnnbreaking.com/sports/segun-toriola-sounds-the-alarm-on-nigerian-table-tennis-a-call-for-reform-and-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos