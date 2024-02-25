Dawgs closes up Dempsey with a series of PRs

Full Results PDF | Full results on TFRRS

Another Dempsey Indoor season has come to an end, with a host of momentum-building PRs for the Huskies on the final day of the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet. Washington will now wait for the NCAA Indoor Championship selections to be announced next week and head to Boston in two weeks to compete against the nation's best.

Specialist in the 800 meters Wilma Nielsen was the Dawg today who did the most to secure an individual NCAA spot, as she raced to a PR of 2:02.26, which keeps her in the top-16, which is the NCAA Indoor cut-off.

The rest of the team will focus its attention on the outdoor season, which begins in late March with the Stanford Invitational.

Sprints

There were a plethora of seasonal and personal bests from the Huskies today in the 400 meters. Anna Terrell went 55.35 and freshman Captain Coleman had a PR of 56.37 to lead the women. The men achieved the first run of less than 47 seconds That of Daniel Gaik career as he ran 46.98 to improve on his No. 7 ranking in school history. Jonathan Birchman had a season-best of 47.77, just .01 shy of his PR. Freshman Jonathan Frazier And Boden Hanley each finished their indoor season with PRs, Frazier going 47.95 and Hanley going 48.08.

Distances

The women's 800 meters was one of the big highlights of the meet with a fantastic field led by the fastest time ever run indoors by an American, while Nia Akins of the Brooks Beasts ran 1:58.27, the first woman to ever break two marks . minutes in the Dempsey.

First year Husky Wilma Nielsen earned herself an indoor PR in the same heat as Akins' record time, with a time of 2:02.26 to improve on her No. 2 time in school history and essentially clinch an NCAA Indoor bid, as that put her at 12th place at national level. Marlena Preigh lowered her season record to 2:03.34 a week after helping DMR set the collegiate record. And compete without restraint, Samantha Fribourg had a season best time of 2:04.44, which prepared her well for the upcoming outdoor season.

The Dempsey completed its 300th sub-four-minute mile this weekend and now 200 different men have crossed the mark. A newbie on the list for UW was Evan Jenkins , as the redshirt freshman became the sixth Husky man to go under four this year, and the 21st in school history. Jenkins ran 3:59.54, while Leo Daschbach also went under four for the second time this season, with a time of 3:59.04. Eric Gibson also had a season best time of 4:01.03

On the women's mile, Sophie O'Sullivan clocked 4:38.98 and Julia David Smith doubled back from her big 3k PR last night and ran 4:42.60.

Jumps

Kunle Akinlosotu picked up a win in the men's triple jump to kick off the morning. The transfer from Oklahoma flew to a career-best 50 feet, 10 inches and moved into a tie for No. 3 in school history. Freshman Trevontay Smith And Roman Hutchinson finished fifth and seventh respectively, with Smith 47-8 and Hutchinson 47-1.

In the women's triple jump Lauren Hedges placed sixth overall at 39-11 and Ava Washburn also reached the final and came 9th at 37-11.

Throws

School record holder Kaia Tupu South was the only Husky in the shot put today and tried to move up the NCAA list as she finished tied for 16th nationally. Tupu-South could not improve today, as she had a best of 55-3. The sophomore will have to wait and see if her season-best 56-4 makes the cut.

