Why the fall of Test cricket would hurt Australia the most





In New Zealand, a small country by comparison, spectators have queued in relatively large numbers to watch the national white ball in Twenty20 matches against Australia. Nearly 20,000 people showed up in Wellington (total population 422,000), before nearly 30,000 people filed into Auckland's Eden Park (population 1.5 million). All international cricket in New Zealand is broadcast and streamed for free. Should teams such as New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka or the West Indies cease to exist as Test match competitors, Cricket Australia will face huge gaps in mid-summer. India and England cannot tour every year as Cricket Australia and the broadcasters would like. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with Mike Baird. Credit: Getty This masthead publication of details from an International Cricket Council briefing paper sparked a backlash from Cricket Australia. Chairman Mike Baird argued that the report's findings had not been shelved and would be considered by a strategic growth committee led by Richard Thompson, chairman of the England Cricket Boards. There is a consensus among representatives of other countries that if things are to change, the game's richest countries will have to take the lead. Baird has since joined the ICC's influential Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee. That roundtable will be chaired by Indian cricket supremo Jay Shah, with discussions underway ahead of the next round of ICC meetings in Dubai in March. Loading It will primarily be up to Baird to convince the BCCI that some more collective decisions, such as the use of broadcast rights bundling, will be the best way to ensure that Tests continue beyond the end of the current schedule then four or five countries are played. in 2027. In the words of West Indies CEO Johnny Grave, the game boards need to start thinking like competitors in a league, rather than as completely independent entities. The real question is whether the world game can think like a competition, and that for me is the biggest hurdle, he told this masthead. Self-interest still rules. It would be like the Premier League trying to sell home games of Sheffield United or Luton Town individually to Sky Sports, rather than what they get by selling all the broadcast rights to the Premier League matches together and then sharing the revenue. For Australian cricket, that outcome is arguably more important than for any other country. Test cricket is the only form of the game that truly captures the nation's attention and imagination, the only form that can fill the MCG on a regular basis. After 30 years of building the game within its borders, Cricket Australia must now lead the way on the international stage to ensure other countries continue to be able to deliver Tests in their own backyard. Time is running out. News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

