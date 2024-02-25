Why College Football Playoff Needs an Adjusted System to Evaluate Contenders During Expansion to 12-team Era

When it came to whittling the field down to four teams in the College Football Playoff race, a popular refrain was “it's all going to be okay” whenever we really started to tie ourselves in knots and dream up chaos scenarios. A decade of evidence from the four-team format has shown that at the end of conference championship weekend, picking the top four teams wasn't all that difficult. You might disagree with the way the committee ranked some of those teams among Nos. 5-12, but the impact of those rankings was relatively light and mostly changed or affected non-playoff bowl matchups.

With the CFP field expanding to twelve teams under a 5+7 model beginning with the 2024 season, these decisions will determine not only whether a team receives an at-large bid to compete for a national title, but also whether a first round is won. The participant organizes a CFP match on his home field or is forced to play an away match. When the CFP tripled the size of the playing field, the responsibility of the selection committee for the College Football Playoffs increased exponentially.

Deciding on the best teams is difficult

The selection committee has remained firmly committed to its process, which provides cover when controversy erupts – such as the elimination of Florida State as a 13-0 conference champion last season. The process of voting for each position in the rankings one by one is purposeful and requires a lot of patience. The CFP provides committee members with a ton of data and lets them compare teams side-by-side with ballot measures to advance through all 25 spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

I'm turning in a ballot for CBS Sports 133 – soon to be CBS Sports 134; Hello, Kennesaw State! – every week during the season, and deciding on numbers 20-35 can be the most arduous part of the process. There are a lot of good teams with losses, but limited comparable results, and it just becomes a bit of a grab bag. The AP Top 25 certainly feels that way, with spots in the 20s for much of the season. Voters vary wildly with the end of their ballot, until we get deep into the season and the loss column is a nice self-sorter for many.

But when the selection committee is tasked with comparing teams, one of the many pieces of data on the team sheet is a team's record against opponents ranked in the most recent CFP rankings, which is the top 25 from the week before before the most recent weekend. of results. There are two problems here, one bigger than the other. First, using last week's top 25 is a dated snapshot of the power in the sport. But most importantly, 25 is an arbitrary number that does not accurately reflect the dividing line for strength in modern college football.

When teams with losses are judged against each other, and playoff spots are at stake based on those decisions, the committee needs a way to acknowledge that “top-25 wins” is a flawed comparison statistic. The committee must expand its scope while eliminating the built-in biases of recency and the “loss of quality” syndrome. When the spots at the bottom of the committee's top 25 are often filled with teams that have lost to top contenders, it seems that – consciously or unconsciously – the rankings are inverted to justify the decisions made earlier in the competition. process. There isn't much difference objectively speaking between the “quality losing” teams and the 5-10 teams that didn't make the cut, other than that they played – and lost – to a title contender.

Objective analysis from across the FBS landscape in the form of power and efficiency ratings tells us that the difference between the No. 20 and No. 40 teams in the country is around a touchdown on a neutral field. There's more separation between No. 1 and No. 10 than in the 20-team bracket, so picking the top four or five teams has always been an easier task. If the margins in that range of good-but-non-elite teams are so small, the committee needs an objective way to give credit for beating the 30th-best team the same way it would give a win over the 23rd-best team.

Does college basketball lead us to the answer?

Could something akin to college basketball's NET ratings – or something similar – be the answer? That kind of system could expand the definition of quality gains beyond the committee's own back-dated top 25 and eliminate some of the subjective consequences of decisions made at the fringes of the rankings. College football has been on the run from computers since the BCS system was abolished, but unless the committee is willing to release a top 50, top 75 or ranking of all 134 teams at the FBS level, it's time to bring the computers back to take.

We don't need the computers or a formula to be the last voice in the room, but college football's resistance to using objective data that is adjusted by both the opponent and the pace stands in stark contrast to the way teams are selected and seeded for the NCAA Tournament. The basketball selection committee uses NET as a sorting tool, but also uses predictive metrics such as KenPom ratings and BPI on the team sheet, in addition to resume or results-based metrics such as KPI and record strength. A football version for all of these statistics is more informative than total yards, offense scores and other traditional counting statistics provided in the past on team sheets.

There are already models available that can do this for the committee; all it has to do is add that information to the process transparently. ESPN's Bill Connelly is the architect of SP+, a pace- and opponent-adjusted efficiency assessment for every college football team. Whenever the topic of why there is no “KenPom of college football” comes up, my response has been: it's SP+.

Connelly joined us on the Cover 3 Podcast this week to discuss the future of the playoffs, in addition to his college football ratings heading into 2024, and he explained that he was able to create a model that almost mirrored many of the rankings of the selection committee. The arguments for both 'best' (predictive stats) and 'most meritorious' (resume stats) were taken into account to spit out a top 25 that, by his estimation, ranks around 23 out of the committee's 25 rankings reaches. And while we only talked about the top 25, it's a model that could easily be expanded to include all 134 FBS teams.

Again, I don't think we should replace the committee with models, but it would be more informative for the public to have objective data as a sorting tool rather than relying on “top 25 wins” as a measure of differentiation. How a team has performed against the top 20, top 40 or top 60 of an objective assessment that is up to date (including the most recently completed games) can give us a better idea of ​​how those teams are fighting for big bids stack against each other. It would also reduce distrust in the commission's process from those who believe much of the commission's standing outside the top positions is built to support the decisions made at the top.

In this era of College Football Playoff expansion, the evaluation process must also expand. For quadrant systems it does not have to be a NET rating precisely like college basketball, but we already have the tools to introduce more objective analysis, essentially setting aside top 25 results as the only limit to strength in the sport.