Red River hockey returns to state title game for fifth straight year with 5-3 win over Fargo South/Shanley – Grand Forks Herald

FARGO Late in the third period, Grand Forks Red Rivers Keegan Buckley passed the puck to defenseman Mason Ray, who was near the blue line during Friday's North Dakota State semifinal against Fargo South/Shanley at Scheels Arena.

Ray had to change lines, so he threw the puck at the net and turned to skate off the ice.

The puck rattled into the net, past Bruins goalie Landon Walter.

Ray only realized he had scored when teammates raised their arms in celebration.

Everyone started screaming, he said, so I turned around and realized it was in the net.

Ray's goal gave Red River a two-goal lead, 5-3, with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the semifinals. That would remain the final score if the Roughriders punched their ticket to the state championship game for the fifth year in a row.

Even though we were doing well, all it takes is one shot, one bounce, and suddenly it's a tie, Red River coach Tim Skarperud said. Definitely a huge goal.

Red River led 3-1 after the first period, but took three penalties in the second period. Fargo South/Shanley's Landon Meier and Andrew Kankelfritz scored two power-play goals in the period, tying the game at three.

The second period was, quite frankly, stupid situations, Skarperud said. Three penalties that weren't good penalties that put us in a hole and got them back into the game.

The Riders were able to respond. Buckley answered with a goal from Griffen Haagenson before the second ended. Red River took a 4-3 lead into the final period.

Red River's Ryan Wasvick joins the Fargo South/Shanley student section after scoring Red River's third goal of the first period Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Linemates Grant Gardner (19) and Rylan Bydal (16) look on. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Rylan Bydal, Haagenson and Buckley each had a goal and an assist for Red River in the win. Goaltender Tucker Hager finished with 22 saves.

South/Shanleys Zach Skarperud and Sam Ovsak led the Bruins with two points each. Walter finished with 30 saves for South/Shanley, which fell to 13-13.

Bruins coach Matt Hansen felt there was nothing his team could do in the game.

We've come so far this year from the start of the season so far, Hansen said. Once we got going, I thought we were a very dangerous team, and one that hopefully others wouldn't want to play in the playoffs. We had a great run to get to this place and had the chance to play for the title tomorrow night.

That's how hockey goes sometimes. You don't get the breaks. You don't always get over it. Very proud of our group. We couldn't have asked them for more.

Red River will take on Grand Forks Central in the title game on Saturday with the goal of hoisting its third state title trophy in five years.

It will be the first all-Grand Forks state championship since 2021, when Central defeated Red River 3-2. The Riders are looking forward to another match against their rival.

We wanted to play our best game of the year tomorrow, Skarperud said, and have fun with it.

Red River's Ryan Wasvick puts the puck past Fargo South/Shanley goalie Landon Walter in the first period Friday at Scheels Arena for the Roughriders' third goal of the period. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Fargo South/Shanley's Landon Meier does the Griddy dance after scoring in the second period against Grand Forks Red River in Friday's semifinal of the ND State Hockey tournament at Scheels Arena. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald