No. 7 Water Polo bounces back with two wins in Irvine

Box score 1 IRVINE, CALIF. The second day of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational featured No. 7 Sun Devil Water Polo, which bounced back with two wins on Saturday in Irvine, California. In the morning they defeated Pomona-Pitzer 14-10 by Luca Petovary seven goals. In the evening, Arizona State (14-3) dominated No. 14 UC San Diego with a 9-5 victory, led by Sanne Keijzer's 13 saves and Millie Quins five goals.

The Hungarian scored eight goals on the day, seven of which came against the Sagehens, making it the fifth time she has scored seven goals in a match, the fourth time this year. Her tally takes her to 75 goals this season, 10 away from breaking the all-time record.

Millie Quin had eight goals on the day, five against the Tritons, in the first game between UC San Diego the sophomore scored six goals, bringing her total to 11 against the Tritons in both games. It is the ninth time that she has played a match with more than three goals this year.

Sanne Keijzer made an impact in the cage, resulting in 13 saves against the Tritons, the fourth time this year she has made double-digit saves. She saved twenty goals that day.

With two wins, it brings the Sun Devil's record to 8-3 against ranked opponents this season, and will have a chance to make it nine tomorrow in a rematch against No. 8 Michigan.

Game one: No. 7 Arizona State 14, Pomona-Pitzer 10

To open the game, Millie Quin scored the first goal for the Sun Devils at 6:33 to give ASU a 1-0 lead. Pomona-Pitzer scored the next two goals, but Luca Petovary stole the lead at right back, converted a penalty and scored on ASU's next possession with 2:28 left in the opening quarter, giving ASU a 3-2 lead. Millie Quin scored her second goal before the end of the first quarter.

Despite the Sagehens cutting the lead to one, Petovary scored two quick goals to give the Sun Devils a 6-4 lead, her fourth of the half. After the opponent cut the lead to one, Quin scored her third goal to give the Sun Devils a 7-5 lead at halftime.

The Sun Devils came out strong in the 2nd half, Zoe Frangieh won the sprint and Petovary immediately put ASU ahead 8-5 at the 7:45 mark. The Hungarian would score her sixth goal moments later, and Shorter-Robinson gave the Sun Devils a 10-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

The scoring was halted by defensive play from both sides as ASU held a three-goal lead entering the fourth quarter. The final frame was a defensive battle, despite the Sagehens cutting the lead to two multiple times, the Sun Devils answering back with goals from Petovary at 3:52, and Emily Van Zonneveld with 3:12 remaining, giving ASU a 12-9 lead.

Van Zonneveld and Alison Kokorowski put the finishing touches to the victory in the closing minutes with two goals, giving ASU the win. The Sun Devils' power play defense was brutal, allowing the Sagehens to go 0-13 for the game on the man advantage.

GOAL SCORERS:

Luca Petovary 7, Millie Quin 3, Emily Van Zonneveld 2, Sophie Shorter-Robinson 1, Alison Kokorowski 1



Game two: No. 7 Arizona State 9, No. 13 UC San Diego 5

Millie Quin scored two goals in the first 2:35 of the game to give the Sun Devils an early 2-0 lead at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. Shorter-Robinson scored with 3:02 left in the opening frame on the 6-on-5 power play, giving ASU a lead by three. The Tritons scored a final second goal before the end of the quarter, with the Sun Devils leading 3-1.

The Sun Devils' suffocating defense continued. Shorter-Robinson got her second goal 72 seconds into the second quarter, and Millie Quin scored a hat trick at 4:56 to give ASU a 5-1 lead. Petocary scored her first goal of the match to make it 6-1.

Quin added her fourth goal to end the half, giving the Sun Devils a 7-1 lead. Sanne Keijzer and the suffocating defense that didn't allow a Triton goal for the entire second quarter.

The action slowed for both teams as the Tritons scored in the opening minute of the third frame, but the Sun Devils held a 7-2 lead midway through the quarter. Freshman Sandra Garcia scored the only ASU goal before the end of the third quarter, pushing the Sun Devil lead back to six, 8-2.

The Tritons scored two unanswered goals to open the fourth quarter, cutting the Sun Devil lead to four with 6:54 remaining. Quin scored her fifth goal of the match, making it 9-4. The Tritons added one final goal to close out the game, but Keijzer was a wall in the cage, making 13 saves in the game.

Goalscorers:

Millie Quin 5, Sophie Shorter-Robinson 2, Luca Petovary 1, Sandra Garcia 1

NEXT ONE

The Sun Devils close out the weekend tomorrow at 2:00 PM AZT against No. 8 Michigan. The game against the Wolverines can be followed The Fos.