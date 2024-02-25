Tennis sweeps doubleheader against Navy and Mount St. Marys | Tennis





WVU Tennis defeated Navy 5-2 and Mount St. Marys 6-1 in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The current record of 11-1 marks the best start to a season since 1986. WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac looked past their historic start to the season with his sights set on conference matches. I don't track statistics. It is well. I think it's a testament to the players and the work they've done. I think at any point in the season, if we had a good game or if we didn't have a good game, it's important to keep our heads up. down and keep working and moving forward. We can't start thinking about records halfway through the season, Lisac said after the doubleheader. In doubles against Navy, graduate student Ting-Pei Chang and junior Tatiana Lipatova defeated Makaila Cheng and Samantha Johns 6-3. Junior Michaela Kucharova and senior Momoko Nagato defeated Olivia Fermo and Emily Tannenbaum 6-3 to secure the doubles point for the Mountaineers. Redshirt sophomore Maja Dodik and freshman Maya Bordereau trailed Kate Lee and Parvathi Shanker 5-3 before their match went unfinished. In singles, Love-Star graduate student Alexis trailed Tannenbaum 4-3 in the first set before losing 6-3. Alexis fell 6-0 in the second set and lost the match 6-3, 6-0. Nagato led 3-1 against Stella Ribaudo early in the first set before taking the set 6-3. Nagato won the second set 6-2 and secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Dodik led Lee 3-0 in the first set before winning the set 6-4. After leading 2-1 early in the second set, Dodik claimed the set 6-2 to secure a 6-4, 6-2 match victory. Kucharova led Fermo 4-2 in the first set before taking the set 6-2. In the second set, she led 4-1 before winning the set 6-1, securing a 6-2, 6-1 match victory as well as the overall victory for the Mountaineers. Bordereau trailed Johns 4-3 in the first set before losing the set 6-4. Bordereau fought back in the second set and led 3-0 before taking the set 6-4. In the third set, Bordereau trailed 6-5 before forcing a set tiebreak for the match. In the tiebreak she lost 7-3 to lose the match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3). Chang led Shanker 4-1 in the first set before winning the set 6-2. In the second set, Chang led 4-3 before securing a 6-2, 6-4 match victory. Against Mount St. Marys, Chang and Lipatova opened the doubles match with a 6-0 victory over Stephanie Huseby and Emma Kaden. Kucharova and Nagato defeated Margherita Trolese and Sofia Kostirko 6-1 to secure the doubles point for the Mountaineers. Bordereau and Dodik defeated Adriana Barney and Valentine Mudry 6-1. In singles, Nagato recorded a 6-0 victory in the first set over Trolese. In the second set, Nagato dominated and secured a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Chang led 4-1 against Mudry early in the first set before taking the set 6-1. In the second set she led 4-0 before taking the set 6-1 and securing a 6-1, 6-1 match victory. Dodik cruised against Barney in the first set and won 6-0. In the second set, she dominated to win 6-0, winning the match 6-0, 6-0 and securing the overall match for the Mountaineers. Lipatova defeated Huseby 8–0 in a one-set match. Junior Catherine Wassick defeated Kaden 8-1 in a one-set match. Alexis led 4-1 early against Kostirko before winning the first set 6-1. In the second set, she fell behind 4-5 before forcing a set tiebreak. Kostirko won the set tiebreak 9-7, forcing a super tiebreak. In the super tiebreak, Kostirko won 10-1 and won the match 1-6, 7-6 (7), 10-1. WVU Tennis begins conference play against TCU at Summit Tennis Academy on Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedaonline.com/sports/tennis/tennis-sweeps-doubleheader-against-navy-and-mount-st-mary-s/article_c183d9c2-d37d-11ee-9124-d7f1a84de104.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos