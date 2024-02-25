Tennis sweeps doubleheader against Navy and Mount St. Marys | Tennis

WVU Tennis defeated Navy 5-2 and Mount St. Marys 6-1 in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The current record of 11-1 marks the best start to a season since 1986.
WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac looked past their historic start to the season with his sights set on conference matches.
I don't track statistics. It is well. I think it's a testament to the players and the work they've done. I think at any point in the season, if we had a good game or if we didn't have a good game, it's important to keep our heads up. down and keep working and moving forward. We can't start thinking about records halfway through the season, Lisac said after the doubleheader.
In doubles against Navy, graduate student Ting-Pei Chang and junior Tatiana Lipatova defeated Makaila Cheng and Samantha Johns 6-3.
Junior Michaela Kucharova and senior Momoko Nagato defeated Olivia Fermo and Emily Tannenbaum 6-3 to secure the doubles point for the Mountaineers.
Redshirt sophomore Maja Dodik and freshman Maya Bordereau trailed Kate Lee and Parvathi Shanker 5-3 before their match went unfinished.
In singles, Love-Star graduate student Alexis trailed Tannenbaum 4-3 in the first set before losing 6-3. Alexis fell 6-0 in the second set and lost the match 6-3, 6-0.
Nagato led 3-1 against Stella Ribaudo early in the first set before taking the set 6-3. Nagato won the second set 6-2 and secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Dodik led Lee 3-0 in the first set before winning the set 6-4. After leading 2-1 early in the second set, Dodik claimed the set 6-2 to secure a 6-4, 6-2 match victory.
Kucharova led Fermo 4-2 in the first set before taking the set 6-2. In the second set, she led 4-1 before winning the set 6-1, securing a 6-2, 6-1 match victory as well as the overall victory for the Mountaineers.
Bordereau trailed Johns 4-3 in the first set before losing the set 6-4. Bordereau fought back in the second set and led 3-0 before taking the set 6-4. In the third set, Bordereau trailed 6-5 before forcing a set tiebreak for the match. In the tiebreak she lost 7-3 to lose the match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3).
Chang led Shanker 4-1 in the first set before winning the set 6-2. In the second set, Chang led 4-3 before securing a 6-2, 6-4 match victory.
Against Mount St. Marys, Chang and Lipatova opened the doubles match with a 6-0 victory over Stephanie Huseby and Emma Kaden.
Kucharova and Nagato defeated Margherita Trolese and Sofia Kostirko 6-1 to secure the doubles point for the Mountaineers.
Bordereau and Dodik defeated Adriana Barney and Valentine Mudry 6-1.
In singles, Nagato recorded a 6-0 victory in the first set over Trolese. In the second set, Nagato dominated and secured a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Chang led 4-1 against Mudry early in the first set before taking the set 6-1. In the second set she led 4-0 before taking the set 6-1 and securing a 6-1, 6-1 match victory.
Dodik cruised against Barney in the first set and won 6-0. In the second set, she dominated to win 6-0, winning the match 6-0, 6-0 and securing the overall match for the Mountaineers.
Lipatova defeated Huseby 8–0 in a one-set match.
Junior Catherine Wassick defeated Kaden 8-1 in a one-set match.
Alexis led 4-1 early against Kostirko before winning the first set 6-1. In the second set, she fell behind 4-5 before forcing a set tiebreak. Kostirko won the set tiebreak 9-7, forcing a super tiebreak. In the super tiebreak, Kostirko won 10-1 and won the match 1-6, 7-6 (7), 10-1.
WVU Tennis begins conference play against TCU at Summit Tennis Academy on Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.