Edina beats Hill-Murray to win the Class 2A girls hockey state tournament





Edina captured its first girls hockey state title since 2021 and fifth in eight seasons, beating Hill-Murray 2-0 after denying the Pioneers a fast, favored start in Saturday's Class 2A championship game at the Xcel Energy Center . Two scoreless periods gave way to a pair of goals from fourth-seeded Edina (24-6-1). Whitney Horton gave her Hornets a 1-0 lead at 9:16 of the third period on a sweet no-look pass from Lorelai Nelson. The power play goal was just a start for Nelson. That piece was written and rehearsed many times. Her one-man rush was not. She dangled around two helpless defenders to make it 2-0 at 12:18. “It was a great shot,” said Hill-Murray senior Grace Zhan, Star Tribune All-Metro first-team goaltender. “I can't say anything about it.” Edina coach Sami Cowger certainly could. “When I saw it live, I think the first dangle my jaw hit the floor,” she said. “But I thought, 'Just shoot.' And then she did it again and I was like, 'Please hurry.' Then she took a step and snapped, causing me to go completely silent. “That's not surprising. Lorelai is an extremely talented hockey player and she has all the skills in the world to score goals like that and it came at the most perfect time.” Second-seeded Hill-Murray (25-4-1) tried to capture its first title since back-to-back games in 2014-15. But the young team couldn't get out of the blocks. “In full disclosure, we ran out of gas,” Pioneers coach Johnny Pohl said. “It's hard to play three games in a row. We're the type of team where if we score that first goal, the game is better for us because the other team has to push and push and that opens the door for our experienced kids.” But we couldn't get that first one tonight.” Both teams were fast and skilled and had solid team defense. It was the same story during the teams' regular-season meeting, a 2-1 Hill-Murray victory on Nov. 30 at Edina's Braemar Arena. Until Nelson's incredible individual effort in the third period, this game appeared to be headed for the lowest-scoring championship game since 1998, when Apple Valley defeated Hibbing/Chisholm/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1-0 in overtime. THREE STARS 1. Lorelai Nelson, Edina: Assisted on the team's first goal of the match before a highlight reel for a 2-0 lead later in the third period. 2. Whitney Horton, Edina: Break a scoreless tie in the third period with a power-play goal that stood as the game winner. 3. Reese McConnell, Edina: The junior goaltender made 15 saves.

