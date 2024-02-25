Korea concludes the Table Tennis World Cup in Busan with two tickets to Paris





Team Korea ended their run at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan with a bronze medal and two tickets to the Paris Olympics.

Both the Korean men's and women's teams qualified for the Olympics after reaching the quarterfinals last week.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalists Lim Jong-hoon and An Jae-hyun teamed up with Lee Sang-su, Jang Woo-jin and Park Gyu-hyeon for bronze in the men's tournament with a 3-2 semi-final defeat against China on Saturday.

Chinese Taipei ended up with the same after their 3-1 defeat to France later in the day, as tournament rules stipulate that semi-final losers automatically win bronze.

In the women's tournament, Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalists Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee competed alongside Lee Zi-on, Yoon Hyo-bin and Lee Eun-hye to reach the quarterfinals, but failed to secure a medal after a 3-0 defeat in their match against China on Thursday.

Shin and Jeon were the only ones to win gold in table tennis for Korea at the Asiad last year and topped the podium in the women's doubles.

This year marked the first time that Korea hosted the International Table Tennis Foundation World Table Tennis Championships since the first edition in 1926. Busan was scheduled to host the World Cup in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

This year's tournament featured only team events in which two teams of five players, although only three play in a match, compete against each other in a best-of-five format, as individual and team events take place alternately in alternate years.

The next individual World Championships will take place in Qatar in 2025.

The Chinese women's team won gold after a 3-2 win over Japan on Saturday, while France and Hong Kong took bronze.

China, which has long dominated global table tennis, could see a golden win this year as the men's team was set to face France on Sunday at 8pm as of writing.

The final rounds off the tournament program. BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]

