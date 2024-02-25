Sports
Indiana wins the 2024 Big Ten Women's Swim and Dive Championship
FINAL RESULT
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Indiana women's swimming and diving team claimed the 2024 Big Ten championship and its first since 2019 on Saturday night at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Hoosiers captured the title with 1359 points, followed by Ohio State with 1358.5 points. Michigan finished third (1207), followed by Wisconsin (978), Minnesota (816), Purdue (572.5), Northwestern (463.5), Nebraska (409), Penn State (382), Rutgers (363.5). ), Iowa (303) and Illinois (204).
Indiana won six of the swimming events: the 800 free relay (Anna Peplowski, Ella Ristic, Ching Hwee Gan, Kristina Paegle), the 200 free (Peplowski), the 100 backstroke (Kacey McKenna), the 200 free relay (Peplowski, Ashley Turak ). , Chiok Sze Yeo, Paegle), the 1,650 freestyle (Hwee Gan) and the 200 breaststroke (Brearna Crawford).
Skyler Liu, the championship diver, won the 3-meter (379.95 points) and platform diving (342.40 points) to help the Hoosiers to victory.
Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin was named swimmer of the championship and Stephanie Balduccini of Michigan was named freshman swimming and diving, following a vote by the conference coaches.
The complete list of individual award recipients, all-conference winners and Sportsmanship Award selections can be found below.
2024 BIG TEN INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Championship Swimmer: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
Championship diver:Skyler Liu, Indiana
First-year swimming and diving student: Stephanie Balduccini, Michigan
ALL BIG TEN TEAMS
First team
Brearna Crawford, Indiana
Ching Hwee Gan, Indiana
Skyler Liu, Indiana
Kacey McKenna, Indiana
Christina Paegle, Indiana
Anna Peplowski, Indiana
Ella Ristic, Indiana
Chiok Sze Yeo, Indiana
Ashley Turak, Indiana
Stephanie Balduccini, Michigan
Katelyn Crom, Michigan
Lindsay Flynn, Michigan
Brady Kendall, Mich
Claire Newman, Michigan
Megan Van Berkom, Minnesota
Hannah Bach, Ohio State
Amy Fulmer. State of Ohio
Nyah Funderburke, Ohio State
Lena Hentschel, Ohio State
Teresa Ivan, Ohio State
Morgan Kraus, Ohio State
Katherine Zenick, Ohio State
Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
Second team
Ella Roselli, Indiana
Anne Fowler, Indiana
Hannah Bellard, Michigan
Casey Chung, Michigan
Natalie Kan, Michigan
Christey Liang, Michigan
Viviana Del Angel, Minnesota
Alya Spitz, Northwestern
Josephine Panitz, Ohio State
Abby Carlson, Wisconsin
Callahan Dunn, Wisconsin
Mackenzie McConagha, Wisconsin
Hazal Ozkan, Wisconsin
Hailey Tierney, Wisconsin
Madeline Waggoner, Wisconsin
Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees
Anna Kurzydlo, Illinois
Morgan Casey, Indiana
Makayla Hughbanks, Iowa
Claire Newman, Michigan
Kate LaMonica, Minnesota
Emily Haimes, Nebraska
Erika Chen, Northwestern
Mia Lachey, Ohio State
Margaret Markvardt, Penn State
Ana Rojas, Purdue
Tina Celik, Rutgers
Callahan Dunn, Wisconsin
|
Sources
2/ https://bigten.org/news/2024/2/24/womens-swimming-and-diving-indiana-wins-2024-big-ten-womens-swim-and-dive-championship.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indiana wins the 2024 Big Ten Women's Swim and Dive Championship
- 20 Deals to Shop at Amazon's Secret Fashion Outlet Store
- Former Google employee claims he was denied promotion because he is white | World News
- The US says that the new Israeli settlements are not in accordance with international law Israel's War on Gaza News
- Pakistani court postpones indictment of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in corruption case to February 27
- Majority of South Carolina Republicans oppose more aid to Ukraine
- Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates 'India's longest cable-stayed bridge' in Gujarat; Here's what you need to know
- President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Korea concludes the Table Tennis World Cup in Busan with two tickets to Paris
- Google says two things happened this week as the cause of issues with its Gemini AI image generator
- FOUR OTHER RECORDS FALL IN SUMMIT FINAL
- UN human rights experts warn that arms exports to Israel may violate international law – JURIST