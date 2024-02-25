Sports
Steve Smith's T20 Cricket World Cup hopes are dealt a crushing new blow against New Zealand
Steve Smith's T20 Cricket Hopes for the World Cup then suffered another blow the veteran Aussie batsman fell cheaply for the second game in a row against New Zealand at Eden Park. In his final T20 audition before June's World Cup, Smith failed to take advantage of regular opener David Warner's absence after conceding just four runs in the match. Australia's rain-affected 27-run win (DLS method) on Sunday.
Warner made 32 in the first match in Wellington but did not feature in game two and returned to Australia before Sunday's third match to rest ahead of his Indian Premier League commitments. The IPL is an important build-up tournament for the T20 World Cup in June, but Smith is not yet signed to a franchise.
After failing to take his chance in game two after being dismissed for 11, Smith was again left disappointed after overcoming a ball from Kiwi quick Adam Milne. It gave wicketkeeper Tim Seifert an easy catch and saw a somber Smith trudge back to the pavilion after just three balls.
Smith needed runs to prove his worth ahead of the T20 World Cup, especially after coach Andrew McDonald admitted his performances in Auckland “could dictate what happens” with his place in the side. With Warner, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh all firing and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Tim David all firmly entrenched in the Australian batting line-up, Smith may have squandered his last chance. That was certainly the opinion of many fans on social media.
Why is he in the squad when you have guys like Matt Short?
Smith should not be in a full-strength Aus T20 side
Chris Bradbury (@ChrisBradbury87) February 25, 2024
Matt Short on
Don't know why Aus opens with Steve Smith
Matt Short can give you those 1/2 overs if needed!!!
If not Warner, Matt Short should be the opener in the T20WC#AusvNz
Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) February 25, 2024
Steve Smith plays no part in our T20 make-up. Excellent Test player, but not in the Australian T20 side.
Also his body language when getting out. Starts blaming everything but himself.#NZvAus #Cricket
Lesson from Melbourne (@les_1968) February 25, 2024
It is clear that he has also been struggling for a long time in the twenties and at the end of his career. Macca and the team are still hanging in there. We want more transparency about the World Cup selections. Why are they insisting on Smith opening up? What is the logic, there is no proof except the test form
Marsupilami (@deeyan16) February 25, 2024
Travis Head uses luck to shoot for Aussies
Smith's final flop with the bat came after New Zealand won the toss and sent the Aussies into bat, having already lost the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Smith's opening partner Head raced to 32 (from 28 balls) before the second rain break halted proceedings. In the outfield, the head was pressed against the ground a few times after sloppy fielding by the home team.
Matt Short came in on the first drop after Smith's wicket and did no harm to his chances of securing a T20 World Cup spot with an entertaining 27, from just 11 deliveries. After the two previous missed chances to remove Head, the Kiwis finally had reason to celebrate after Short tried to go big and skied one to Seifert.
Australia were 2-72 when the first drops of rain fell, forcing the players to return to the rooms and the ground staff to come out with the blankets. Head resumed on 31 after a brief delay, with Maxwell, his partner, at the crease. Maxwell was also dropped in the outfield by Mark Chapman after hitting an Ish Sodhi delivery towards the boundary from long-on.
The Australian batsman made the Kiwis pay for the lifeline after the rain break, scoring a six on his first ball, followed by a four in the next over. However, great Maxwell's luck ran to 20 as he skied one to Will Young in the outfield to give Josh Clarkson his first T20 international wicket for New Zealand. Maxwell's wicket came just before a long second rain delay, with Australia at 3-95 after 8.3 overs.
Head was out for 33 soon after the second rain break and was caught by Sodhi at short third man off the bowling of Mitchell Santner. That left David in trouble for partner Inglis, with the Aussies both hitting big sixes before another frustrating rain delay saw the visitors' innings end prematurely at 4-118.
The Aussies only managed 10.4 overs, meaning the Kiwis were chasing a revised target of 126 from 10 overs. New Zealand never really threatened to win the game after losing the wickets of Finn Allen (13), Young (14) and Seifert (2) cheaply. Glenn Phillips (40 not out) and Chapman (17 not out) provided a solid late cameo but it was too little too late as the Aussies completed a series sweep.
The result keeps Australia's perfect record in T20 cricket alive at Eden Park, with five wins on the ground. The Aussies will now prepare for a two-Test series against the Kiwis starting on Thursday at Wellington's Basin Reserve.
