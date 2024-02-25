Clemson football player arrested for reckless driving





CLEMSON – Another Clemson football player was arrested earlier this week. This time for reckless driving. The Clemson Insider confirmed that wide receiver Noble Johnson was charged with reckless driving on February 14. Sources told TCI that Johnson was on his way to drill when the accident occurred. Johnson was arrested for reckless driving. TCI was told Johnson was late for mat practice, prompting him to speed up. The redshirt freshman was traveling at about 70 miles per hour at a speed of 56 miles per hour. according to the StatesChapel Fowlerwho first reported the incident. The accident happened at the intersection of Perimeter and Cherry Road as Johnson was driving through Perimeter on his way to the Allen Reeves Football Facility, not far from where the accident occurred. According to the report, the accident occurred at 6:12 a.m. when the other vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn. The driver of the other vehicle had a passenger in the car and was charged with failure to yield the right of way and driving without a license. Both people from the other vehicle, along with Johnson, were sent to Greenville Memorial Hospital for further observation due to injuries. TCI was told by one source that Johnson and the two people involved in the crash are doing well. According to a spokesperson for the Clemson Football Program, they have no update on Johnson's status with the team at this time. The Tigers begin spring training on Wednesday. Johnson, a former four-star product, played in four games in 2023 before redshirting. Johnson is the second Clemson football player to be arrested this month. Earlier this month, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property. Capehart is not currently participating in team activities pending the completion of all legal and university processes.

