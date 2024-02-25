Sports
MSU hockey bounces back with win on senior night: Analysis, reaction
Sports reporter Nathaniel Bott of Lansing State Journal analyzes Michigan State's 5-2 victory over Ohio State on Saturday evening.
What happened
On senior night at Munn Ice Arena, it was the underclassmen who led the MSU hockey team to a 5-2 win over Ohio State following the Buckeyes' 6-2 victory over the Spartans on Friday night.
MSU opened the scoring in the first period when sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart's attempt across the Ohio State crease took a deflection off a Buckeyes defender and fluttered past Ohio State goalie Kristoffer Eberly.
RELATED: 'How could I not' commit? Karsen Dorwart's rise from overlooked recruit to top executive at MSU
Ohio State would tie the score later in the period as a turnover in the MSU zone led to forward Max Montes stepping into the slot and firing a shot over MSU goalie Trey Augustine's blocker.
In the second period, MSU junior forward Tanner Kelly, during a 4-on-2 rush, had his initial centering pass blocked, but recovered and sent the puck up the middle, where freshman defenseman Patrick Geary was waiting to put the puck into open space. to tap. net.
Ohio State forward Patrick Guzzo was called a major penalty in the second period and MSU took full advantage, scoring twice during the five-minute man advantage. Dorwart found freshman forward Gavin O'Connell in the slot for the first goal, then found sophomore forward Isaac Howard for a one-timer less than a minute later.
The Buckeyes would get one back near the end of the second period and pressure the Spartans in the third, but an MSU power play in the final frame put the final nail in the coffin as a 3-on-1 rush developed and Howard discovered O'Connell, who slid a pass to sophomore Daniel Russell to make it 5-2.
What it means
This was an important result for the Spartans, who with this win head to Madison, Wisconsin next weekend, still atop the Big Ten. The Badgers defeated Penn State in overtime and took five of the Nittany Lions' six points, meaning MSU has a two-point lead in the standings.
The pressure is now on Wisconsin in the first game of the series as the Spartans just need a split to win an outright conference title.
RELATED: Bank: MSU's hockey program and its fans have been waiting a long time for next weekend. Longer than you might think.
It may have been a tough night on the ice for the six-clad seniors with no points in the game, but a great moment occurred when third-string goaltender Jon Mor came in to a thunderous ovation to relieve Augustine for the final 26 seconds.
Senior forwards Nico Muller, Jeremy Davidson and Reed Lebster, with senior defensemen Nash Nienhuis and James Crossman, will still get a chance to skate in a game at Munn this season, with the Spartans guaranteed at least one game at home during Big Ten play tournament .
What they said
MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game in general: “It was a special night for our seniors, and the crowd was great and loved it and stuck around for our guys. We did a lot of good things tonight. In the second period we got a chance on the power play and took advantage Give Ohio A lot of credit to State because they are playing like they are and how their season went. It speaks to their coaching staff and they are a dangerous team.”
Nightingale, in the senior class: “Their fingerprints are all over the program, and change isn't easy. I didn't really know any of them were coming in, but I have a lot of respect for them because they only did what we needed. These guys will have a special place have in my heart.”
Muller, about his second senior evening experience: “It was very memorable, but I hope there will be a lot more to make memories in the play-offs. Time flies and I always tell the young boys that it goes fast and they have to enjoy every minute, because I'm going to miss it very much.” lot.
Muller, about the key to success tonight: “We had to get back to Spartan hockey. We had to be hungrier and that was really the message. We can't play loose or soft, that's not our game and we got back to it.”
What's next
MSU (21-8-3 overall, 15-5-2 Big Ten) travels to Madison to take on No. 6 Wisconsin in the final regular season series of the season with the Big Ten championship on the line.
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Nathaniel_Bott
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2024/02/24/msu-hockey-rebounds-with-senior-night-win-over-ohio-state/72731347007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MSU hockey bounces back with win on senior night: Analysis, reaction
- The best fashion from the 2024 SAG Awards: what the stars wore
- Gaffe Joe: Biden refers to Xi Jinping as leader of Russia
- US, UK bomb Houthi sites in Yemen amid surge in Red Sea ship attacks | News from the Houthis
- Trump defeats Haley in home state as she vows to stay in raceExBulletin
- Indonesia's Democratic Journey: From Sukarno to Subianto
- UK Conservative Party suspends Lee Anderson for 'Islamist' comments
- EKU Women's Tennis heads on the road to play Ball State
- 5 brands to watch at Paris Fashion Week
- Google Pay: Alphabet to shut down Google Pay in the US.No impact on India operation
- PM Modi dives into depths to pray in submerged Dwarka, shares photos
- Clemson football player arrested for reckless driving