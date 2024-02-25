MSU hockey bounces back with win on senior night: Analysis, reaction

Sports reporter Nathaniel Bott of Lansing State Journal analyzes Michigan State's 5-2 victory over Ohio State on Saturday evening.

What happened

On senior night at Munn Ice Arena, it was the underclassmen who led the MSU hockey team to a 5-2 win over Ohio State following the Buckeyes' 6-2 victory over the Spartans on Friday night.

MSU opened the scoring in the first period when sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart's attempt across the Ohio State crease took a deflection off a Buckeyes defender and fluttered past Ohio State goalie Kristoffer Eberly.

Ohio State would tie the score later in the period as a turnover in the MSU zone led to forward Max Montes stepping into the slot and firing a shot over MSU goalie Trey Augustine's blocker.

In the second period, MSU junior forward Tanner Kelly, during a 4-on-2 rush, had his initial centering pass blocked, but recovered and sent the puck up the middle, where freshman defenseman Patrick Geary was waiting to put the puck into open space. to tap. net.

Ohio State forward Patrick Guzzo was called a major penalty in the second period and MSU took full advantage, scoring twice during the five-minute man advantage. Dorwart found freshman forward Gavin O'Connell in the slot for the first goal, then found sophomore forward Isaac Howard for a one-timer less than a minute later.

The Buckeyes would get one back near the end of the second period and pressure the Spartans in the third, but an MSU power play in the final frame put the final nail in the coffin as a 3-on-1 rush developed and Howard discovered O'Connell, who slid a pass to sophomore Daniel Russell to make it 5-2.

What it means

This was an important result for the Spartans, who with this win head to Madison, Wisconsin next weekend, still atop the Big Ten. The Badgers defeated Penn State in overtime and took five of the Nittany Lions' six points, meaning MSU has a two-point lead in the standings.

The pressure is now on Wisconsin in the first game of the series as the Spartans just need a split to win an outright conference title.

It may have been a tough night on the ice for the six-clad seniors with no points in the game, but a great moment occurred when third-string goaltender Jon Mor came in to a thunderous ovation to relieve Augustine for the final 26 seconds.

Senior forwards Nico Muller, Jeremy Davidson and Reed Lebster, with senior defensemen Nash Nienhuis and James Crossman, will still get a chance to skate in a game at Munn this season, with the Spartans guaranteed at least one game at home during Big Ten play tournament .

What they said

MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game in general: “It was a special night for our seniors, and the crowd was great and loved it and stuck around for our guys. We did a lot of good things tonight. In the second period we got a chance on the power play and took advantage Give Ohio A lot of credit to State because they are playing like they are and how their season went. It speaks to their coaching staff and they are a dangerous team.”

Nightingale, in the senior class: “Their fingerprints are all over the program, and change isn't easy. I didn't really know any of them were coming in, but I have a lot of respect for them because they only did what we needed. These guys will have a special place have in my heart.”

Muller, about his second senior evening experience: “It was very memorable, but I hope there will be a lot more to make memories in the play-offs. Time flies and I always tell the young boys that it goes fast and they have to enjoy every minute, because I'm going to miss it very much.” lot.

Muller, about the key to success tonight: “We had to get back to Spartan hockey. We had to be hungrier and that was really the message. We can't play loose or soft, that's not our game and we got back to it.”

What's next

MSU (21-8-3 overall, 15-5-2 Big Ten) travels to Madison to take on No. 6 Wisconsin in the final regular season series of the season with the Big Ten championship on the line.

