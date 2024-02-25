Toriola wants more financing, laments the lack of players





Nigerian national table tennis coach Segun Toriola has identified poor funding, poor structure and lack of good players as part of the major challenges facing the sport in the country. PUNCH Sports Extra reports. The seven-time Olympian made this known in an interview with Sports Africana. Toriola, who took over from Nosiru Bello last December, also called structural reforms a necessary step to raise the level of the game in the country. The first missing link we probably have is structure, Toriola said. If we want to improve, we need a very good structure. We need good plans to help the players and coaches improve. I hope that I will receive the necessary support from the federation to ensure that we have good plans and structure in place. Toriola continued on about the possible challenges he faces in his work, saying: As far as challenges go, there are many. We are really in trouble and we don't have enough players. This is one of the big challenges I will tackle. Another challenge is financing. We want to work very hard on our plans and build a good structure. But we need money. We need money to train the young players. Without money it becomes very difficult. We need money so we can camp the players for training. Regular training camp is very important because we cannot go to camp out of nowhere. We also need equipment. Toriola, who holds the record as the only player to win four consecutive men's singles titles at the African Games (in 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2007), admits to being nervous ahead of the competition in Ghana from March 8 to 23 begins. “I have been playing in the African Games since the 1990s,” Toriola added. My first appearance was in Cairo, Egypt in 1990 and I won medals for Nigeria. I have won four consecutive men's singles titles at the African Games. No player in Africa has done that at the African Games. The upcoming African Games are a big challenge because it is the first time that I am there as a coach. If I was there as a player, it would have been a completely different story, which would calm me down. But as the first coach, I want to make the country proud, just like I always did when I was there as a player. I'm nervous about these African Games as a coach, but I'm looking forward to it. I hope it will be a great success for us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/ttennis-toriola-wants-more-funding-rues-lack-of-players/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

